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Implantable Wireless Light Device Advances Bladder Cancer Treatment

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 22 May 2026

Bladder cancer, a malignancy of the urinary bladder, often requires local therapies that spare surrounding tissue. More...

Photodynamic therapy uses light-activated drugs but is limited by poor light penetration and the need for invasive delivery hardware. These barriers can reduce treatment efficacy, increase procedural complexity, and affect patient comfort. To help address this challenge, engineers and cancer scientists have developed an implantable, wirelessly powered light-delivery platform aimed at improving photodynamic therapy for bladder tumors.

Developed at the University of Glasgow, the platform is designed to place light exactly where photosensitizers are activated. The small, flexible form factor allows implantation adjacent to tumor sites to minimize reliance on large external sources. The approach is intended to improve precision while maintaining patient comfort.

The disk-shaped, 40 mm device integrates four micro–light-emitting diodes on a Parylene C substrate. Power is delivered wirelessly via resonant inductive coupling, eliminating tethered systems. The micro-LED array delivered reported optical outputs in excess of five megawatts, supporting high-intensity illumination directly at target tissue.

In laboratory testing with materials that closely mimic human tissue, the system transmitted light with minimal loss through synthetic slices up to 50 mm thick. A photosensitizer solution was then used to confirm functional activation, reliably producing singlet oxygen on demand. These results demonstrate the platform’s potential to support photodynamic therapy by improving energy delivery across tissue and concentrating activation at intended sites.

Details of the design and fabrication, performed using laser-based methods at the University’s James Watt Nanofabrication Centre, were published in Opto-Electronic Advances in 2026. The work is part of the EPSRC PATIENT project, and the team’s progress received the Health Technology Award at the 2024 IET Excellence and Innovation Awards. Researchers from Edinburgh Instruments Ltd also contributed to the study.

According to the team, the technology represents an early step toward implantable photonic medical devices that could make photodynamic therapy more precise with fewer invasive procedures. The combination of flexible bioelectronics, wireless power delivery, and photonics suggests a pathway to scalable and potentially more affordable implementations. Further experimental work is required before clinical use, but the results indicate a clear trajectory toward next‑generation wireless cancer therapies

"These are very encouraging results, which demonstrate how flexible bioelectronics, wireless power delivery and photonics can be combined to create advanced, minimally invasive treatments, which could improve the clinical outcomes of photodynamic therapies," said David Flynn, Professor at the James Watt School of Engineering and lead of the EPSRC PATIENT project which has delivered these recent results. 

"The cost-effective fabrication processes we used in this new technology also have the potential to deliver a scalable and affordable future treatment pathway which can be used in combination with other therapies," added Prof. Flynn. "Although there is still significant further experimental work to be done before the system is ready to be used directly in patient treatments, the results represent a significant step toward next-generation wireless cancer therapies and implantable photonic medical devices."

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