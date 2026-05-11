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Olympus Partnership Aims to Expand Access to Robot-Assisted Endoscopic Therapy

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 11 May 2026

Olympus has signed an exclusive global distribution agreement with EndoRobotics Co. More...

, Ltd., under which robot-assisted technologies developed by EndoRobotics will be distributed worldwide as part of the Olympus EndoTherapy portfolio. The collaboration is intended to expand patient access to advanced endoscopic procedures such as endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD). The companies plan to begin bringing the solutions to market in the United States.

The robot-assisted technologies are designed to enhance precision, control, and efficiency during complex interventions, supporting organ-sparing, minimally invasive care. In ESD for early-stage disease of the gastrointestinal tract, removing diseased tissue without resecting the organ may allow less procedural risk, fewer post-treatment complications, and shorter recovery. The partners indicate that such technologies can help support consistent outcomes amid rising global gastrointestinal cancer incidence.

The agreement reflects Olympus' approach to advance endoluminal robotics by introducing technologies that support complex endoscopic therapy today while investment continues in longer-term platform innovations intended to further transform endoscopy-enabled care. Additional details on availability and regional product launches will be shared in accordance with regulatory requirements and local market considerations.

"For years, EndoRobotics has focused on developing next-generation robotic solutions for therapeutic endoscopy. Today, we are stepping into a much bigger mission," said Byung Gon Kim, co-CEO, and Daehie Hong, co-CEO of EndoRobotics, Co., LTD. "Our goal is to help more patients around the world receive treatment faster, recover sooner, and return to their families in better health. To achieve this, we are proud to partner with Olympus Corporation, a leading endoscopy company. Together, we aim to transform the global therapeutic endoscopy market."

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to work with EndoRobotics to advance therapeutic capabilities in GI patient care," said Mike Callaghan, General Manager, EndoTherapy at Olympus. "This collaboration supports our strategy to broaden adoption of advanced treatment options such as ESD. By offering robot-assisted technologies, we aim to help clinicians perform these complex therapeutic procedures with greater confidence and efficiency, while maintaining a strong focus on patient safety and optimizing outcomes."


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