Innovative Headset Featuring Advanced AR, XR and Pancake Lens Technology to Transform Surgery

A cutting-edge headset incorporating advanced augmented reality (AR), XR, and state-of-the-art lens technologies has been developed to replace traditional "chin-on-chest" medical loupes, offering a significant transformation in surgery for both the physician and the patient.

Ocutrx Technologies (Colorado Springs, CO, USA) has introduced its new DigiLoupes headset, which comes in two distinct versions: an AR version with a Near-Eye Pupil-Forming Catadioptric Optical Engine and the PariVue version, which uses two pancake lenses as its optical engine. Unlike traditional Fresnel lenses, pancake lenses are short, and flat, and provide high-quality optics in a more compact form. In the DigiLoupes headset, the pancake lenses offer a wide field of peripheral vision. These lenses fit within a smaller surface area without compromising image quality, enabling the headset to be smaller, lighter, and more comfortable for the surgeon to wear, while still delivering high-resolution imagery. DigiLoupes offers multiple digital views for the surgeon, including the surgery view, magnification, pre-operative imaging, and equipment readouts.

Designed for spinal interventions, orthopedic surgeons, breast surgeons, dentists, and dermatologists, the DigiLoupes headset replaces traditional loupes and enhances them with digital and extended reality features. These include surgical and preoperative imaging views, as well as exceptional field-of-view, resolution, and connectivity. The headset also provides tilt-up functionality and see-around displays, giving the surgeon a comprehensive view of the surgical site and its surroundings. The DigiLoupes foot pedal is wireless and programmable, featuring adjustable magnification, variable illumination, brightness control, saturation adjustment, and enhanced contrast settings for a customized surgical experience.

"The new pancake lens technology that we're building into one DigiLoupes version will offer an enhanced surgeon experience without sacrificing the high visual quality that our surgeon network has come to know and expect from Ocutrx AR/XR products," said Michael Freeman, CEO of Ocutrx. "We are committed to designing and building the best products possible that will improve user experience across a wide range of sectors. The DigiLoupes stand-alone headset and the ORLenz AR/XR headset used with the OR-Bot 3D Surgical Visualization Theatre provide dramatic improvements in healthcare ergonomics and 3D visualization, and we look forward to the immense benefits beyond surgical—for enterprise, manufacturing research, military, and gaming in the future as well."

