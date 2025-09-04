We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




AI Stethoscope Detects Three Heart Conditions In 15 Seconds

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 04 Sep 2025

Heart failure, atrial fibrillation, and heart valve disease are serious conditions that often go undetected until advanced stages. More...

Heart failure alone affects over a million people in the UK, with more than 70% diagnosed only after emergency hospital admission. Yet half of these patients will already have shown symptoms such as breathlessness, fatigue, or swelling. Early diagnosis is vital, and a new device now promises to pick up these conditions within seconds.

Researchers at Imperial College London (London, UK) have tested an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled stethoscope designed to detect three heart conditions in a single sitting. About the size of a playing card, it records ECG signals and heart sounds, sending the data to secure cloud storage for AI analysis. Trained on tens of thousands of health records, the stethoscope has been manufactured by Eko Health (Oakland, CA, USA) and identifies subtle abnormalities invisible to the human ear.

The TRICORDER trial, one of the first large-scale AI research programs in British GP surgeries, involved 12,725 patients across 96 clinics. These patients were compared with those from another 109 control practices in the area. Patients assessed with the AI stethoscope were 2.33 times more likely to be diagnosed with heart failure, 3.45 times more likely with atrial fibrillation, and 1.92 times more likely with valve disease. The study showed that while two-thirds of suspected heart failure cases flagged by the tool were later ruled out, it has the potential to catch cases that would otherwise be missed.

The device could help primary care professionals identify patients who need potentially life-saving treatment sooner, before they become dangerously unwell. Researchers suggest that a wider rollout of the technology would require better integration into GPs' existing routines, as a significant number of surgeries stopped using the device after a year. The technology is already available in some clinics and is being extended to practices in Wales, South London, and Sussex.

“Our study shows that three heart conditions can now be identified in one sitting. Importantly, this technology is already available to some patients and being widely used in GP surgeries,” said Professor Nicholas Peters, senior investigator from Imperial College London and consultant cardiologist at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust.

Related Links:
Imperial College London
Eko Health


Visit expo >
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
New
Gas Consumption Analyzer
Anesthetic Gas Consumption Analyzer
New
Mobile X-Ray System
K4W
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest AI News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
First Human Spinal Cord Repair Using Patient Own Cells Could Cure Paralysis
'Dual-Mode' Tracer Enables Surgeons to See and Hear Prostate Cancer
Pioneering One-Stage Hybrid Surgery Ensures Safer Outcomes in Brain and Spine Tumors...
Image: A test tube contains the CitraBoneQMg bone implants used by researchers in the study (Photo courtesy of Caleb Craig/Penn State)

Implantable Biodegradable Scaffold Helps Broken Bones Regrow Quickly

For most broken bones, natural healing occurs while the patient wears a cast or brace. However, severe or complex fractures often require surgical intervention with grafts, scaffolds, or metal fixation... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovas...
Medtronic Partners with Corsano to Expand Acute Care & Monitoring Portfolio in E...
Expanded Collaboration to Transform OR Technology Through AI and Automation
Image: The 92nd China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF 2025) Autumn Exhibition will take place from September 26 to 29 (Photo courtesy of CMEF)

CMEF 2025 to Promote Holistic and High-Quality Development of Medical and Health Industry

The 92nd China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF 2025) Autumn Exhibition is scheduled to be held from September 26 to 29 at the China Import and Export Fair Complex (Canton Fair Complex) in Guangzhou.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE