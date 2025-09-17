Philips and Masimo Partner to Advance Patient Monitoring Measurement Technologies

Royal Philips (Amsterdam, Netherlands) and Masimo (Irvine, California, USA) have renewed their multi-year strategic collaboration, combining Philips’ expertise in patient monitoring with Masimo’s noninvasive measurement technologies. More...

The partnership centers on integrating Masimo’s innovations—such as SET pulse oximetry, Radius PPG, and advanced sensors—into Philips’ multi-parameter monitoring platforms. This integration provides actionable insights across bedside monitors, central stations, and wearable solutions, all within a unified system.

The expanded agreement allows clinicians to access reliable physiological data through scalable tools that enhance efficiency and interoperability. Embedding these capabilities into Philips’ ecosystem reduces complexity and equips providers with more precise monitoring solutions. Together, the companies are also co-developing next-generation technologies that address emerging clinical needs, including tools to improve patient mobility and leverage AI-driven analytics.

The collaboration reflects a shared goal of advancing smart, connected care and widening global access to innovative monitoring solutions. By creating integrated systems that respond to evolving market demands, the partnership supports vendor-neutral interoperability across healthcare settings. Future efforts will focus on expanding applications of wearable monitoring and AI algorithms, aiming to transform patient care delivery and improve clinical outcomes worldwide.

“Our priority is helping clinicians deliver the best possible care to their patients, and that means staying ahead of the curve,” said Julia Strandberg, Executive Vice President and Business Leader Connected Care at Royal Philips. “This partnership allows us to respond quickly to evolving clinical needs and market trends, integrating proven technologies into solutions that are easy to use, reliable, and scalable.”

“We are excited to continue to partner with Philips to bring Masimo’s newest innovations in wearables and artificial intelligence to Philips’ platforms,” added Katie Szyman, CEO of Masimo. “Expanding our strong, long-standing partnership with Philips allows us to build on our shared legacies of innovation and helps ensure that Masimo’s best-in-class technologies reach even more patients. Together, Masimo and Philips will continue to empower clinicians to transform patient care.”

