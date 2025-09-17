We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Philips Healthcare

Operates in Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Patient Care and Clinical Informatics, Customer Services, and Home Healthcare... read more Featured Products:

Patient Monitor

Wearable Patient Monitor

Post-Processing Imaging System

Lung Cancer Patient Management System

Prostate Cancer MRI Analysis Tool
More products

Download Mobile App




Philips and Masimo Partner to Advance Patient Monitoring Measurement Technologies

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 17 Sep 2025

Royal Philips (Amsterdam, Netherlands) and Masimo (Irvine, California, USA) have renewed their multi-year strategic collaboration, combining Philips’ expertise in patient monitoring with Masimo’s noninvasive measurement technologies. More...

The partnership centers on integrating Masimo’s innovations—such as SET pulse oximetry, Radius PPG, and advanced sensors—into Philips’ multi-parameter monitoring platforms. This integration provides actionable insights across bedside monitors, central stations, and wearable solutions, all within a unified system.

The expanded agreement allows clinicians to access reliable physiological data through scalable tools that enhance efficiency and interoperability. Embedding these capabilities into Philips’ ecosystem reduces complexity and equips providers with more precise monitoring solutions. Together, the companies are also co-developing next-generation technologies that address emerging clinical needs, including tools to improve patient mobility and leverage AI-driven analytics.

The collaboration reflects a shared goal of advancing smart, connected care and widening global access to innovative monitoring solutions. By creating integrated systems that respond to evolving market demands, the partnership supports vendor-neutral interoperability across healthcare settings. Future efforts will focus on expanding applications of wearable monitoring and AI algorithms, aiming to transform patient care delivery and improve clinical outcomes worldwide.

“Our priority is helping clinicians deliver the best possible care to their patients, and that means staying ahead of the curve,” said Julia Strandberg, Executive Vice President and Business Leader Connected Care at Royal Philips. “This partnership allows us to respond quickly to evolving clinical needs and market trends, integrating proven technologies into solutions that are easy to use, reliable, and scalable.”

“We are excited to continue to partner with Philips to bring Masimo’s newest innovations in wearables and artificial intelligence to Philips’ platforms,” added Katie Szyman, CEO of Masimo. “Expanding our strong, long-standing partnership with Philips allows us to build on our shared legacies of innovation and helps ensure that Masimo’s best-in-class technologies reach even more patients. Together, Masimo and Philips will continue to empower clinicians to transform patient care.”

Related Links:
Royal Philips
Masimo


Visit expo >
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
Ureteral Dilatation Balloon
Dornier Equinox
ow Frequency Pulse Massager
ET10 L
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Business News

Channels

Critical Care

view channel
Soft Robot Intubation Device Could Save Lives
Bee-Sting Inspired Wearable Microneedles to Revolutionize Drug Delivery
Wearable Smart Patch Runs Tests Using Sweat Instead of Blood
mage: Computed treatment recommendations aligning with stroke prevention and mitigating bleeding events both on internal and external validation (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai Health System)

AI Model Identifies AF Patients Requiring Blood Thinners to Prevent Stroke

Atrial fibrillation (AF) is the most common abnormal heart rhythm, affecting around 59 million people globally. It increases stroke risk because quivering in the upper heart chambers allows blood clots... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
World’s First Custom Anterior Cervical Spine Surgery Performed Using Personalized...
Implantable Biodegradable Scaffold Helps Broken Bones Regrow Quickly
First Human Spinal Cord Repair Using Patient Own Cells Could Cure Paralysis
Image: The novel approach combining MRI, fluid dynamics, and custom algorithms predicts brain cancer recurrence sites (photo courtesy of AdobeStock)

Novel Method Uses Interstitial Fluid Flow to Predict Where Brain Tumor Can Grow Next

Glioblastoma is one of the most aggressive brain cancers, with patients surviving on average only 15 months after diagnosis. Surgery and radiation can temporarily control the tumor, but the disease almost... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE