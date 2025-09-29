We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Wearable ‘Microscope in a Bandage’ Fastens Wound Healing

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 29 Sep 2025

Wound healing is a complex biological process that moves through stages, including clotting, immune response, scabbing, and scarring. More...

For many patients, especially those in remote areas or with limited mobility, effective treatment is difficult to access, and outcomes can be slow or inconsistent. To address this challenge, researchers have now developed a wearable system that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and bioelectronics to optimize healing, showing significantly faster recovery rates in preclinical studies.

A team of engineers at the UC Santa Cruz (Santa Cruz, CA, USA), working alongside researchers at UC Davis (Davis, CA, USA), has created a device called a-Heal. The system integrates camera, AI, and bioelectronics into a single closed-loop system that monitors the wound and applies therapy. The device attaches to a standard bandage, takes images every two hours, and uses a machine learning model to determine the healing stage and whether intervention is needed.

When healing lags, the AI system delivers treatment either through a bioelectronic actuator that applies fluoxetine, a drug shown to reduce inflammation and promote tissue closure, or by administering an electric field that enhances cell migration. The AI model applies reinforcement learning to mimic physician decision-making, adapting drug dosage and electric field strength over time. The device continuously sends data to a secure interface so clinicians can oversee and adjust treatment.

To validate the technology, UC Davis researchers tested it in preclinical wound models. The results, published in npj Biomedical Innovations, showed wounds treated with the system healed about 25% faster than those receiving standard care. The device not only accelerated closure of acute wounds but also showed potential for restarting healing in chronic wounds, which are especially difficult to treat.

The findings demonstrate how AI-driven feedback control and continuous imaging can transform wound therapy. By tailoring treatment to each patient’s unique healing trajectory, the system could improve recovery outcomes and make therapy more accessible. Researchers now plan to explore applications for chronic and infected wounds, as well as refine the reinforcement learning algorithm to enhance accuracy.

“It’s essentially a microscope in a bandage,” said fellow Associate Professor of ECE Mircea Teodorescu. “Individual images say little, but over time, continuous imaging lets AI spot trends, wound healing stages, flag issues, and suggest treatments.”


Visit expo >
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
Half Apron
Demi
VTE Prevention System
Flowtron ACS900
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest AI News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Micro Imaging Device Paired with Endoscope Spots Cancers at Earlier Stage
Spider-Inspired Magnetic Soft Robots to Perform Minimally Invasive GI Tract Proc...
AI Spine Model Could Reduce Surgical Risks
Image: The3D-printable bio-active glass could be used as a bone substitute (Photo courtesy of ACS Nano 2025, DOI:10.1021/acsnano.5c06377)

3D Printable Bio-Active Glass Could Serve as Bone Replacement Material

Glass may not seem like a natural choice for replacing bone, yet the two materials share surprising similarities in structure and strength. Bone and glass both bear weight more effectively than they withstand... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
B. Braun Acquires Digital Microsurgery Company True Digital Surgery
CMEF 2025 to Promote Holistic and High-Quality Development of Medical and Health...
Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovas...
Image: The collaboration will integrate Masimo’s innovations into Philips’ multi-parameter monitoring platforms (Photo courtesy of Royal Philips)

Philips and Masimo Partner to Advance Patient Monitoring Measurement Technologies

Royal Philips (Amsterdam, Netherlands) and Masimo (Irvine, California, USA) have renewed their multi-year strategic collaboration, combining Philips’ expertise in patient monitoring with Masimo’s noninvasive... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE