We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
PURITAN MEDICAL

Download Mobile App




AI Models Identify Patient Groups at Risk of Being Mistreated in Hospital ED

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 07 Nov 2025

Triage errors in emergency departments can have life-or-death consequences, but identifying the root causes behind these errors has long been a challenge. More...

Now, a team of researchers has applied machine learning models to reveal which patient factors may influence triage outcomes—helping hospitals improve decision-making and reduce risks of mistreatment.

In a multinational collaborative study led by the University of Bergen (Bergen, Norway), researchers used artificial intelligence (AI) to assess thousands of patient triage records and identify patterns in undertriage (low-priority assignments for patients who later required intensive care) and overtriage (high-priority assignments for stable patients). Using a metric called SHAP-values, derived from game theory, the model ranked how individual variables contributed to triage outcomes.

The findings, published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research, showed that although incorrect triage was rare—affecting less than 1% of patients—the machine learning approach provided new insights that challenged assumptions. Contrary to earlier findings that emphasized age and gender, the new analysis showed that the clinical referral department and diagnostic codes were stronger predictors of triage inaccuracies in the Bergen dataset.

By comparing AI-driven insights with physician-led assumptions, the study highlights how machine learning can correct biases and reveal hidden influences on clinical decision-making. The researchers emphasize that while AI is not a flawless tool, it can offer valuable new perspectives for improving patient safety and optimizing emergency care systems.

“For optimal usage, appropriate methods must be tailored to the specific research context, and common pitfalls need to be avoided,” said Dr. Sage Wyatt, lead author and researcher at the University of Bergen. “More research is needed in the future about triage systems and new applications of machine learning methods, such as automated triage classification systems.”

Related Links:
University of Bergen


Visit expo >
Gold Member
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
Radiation Safety Barrier
RayShield Intensi-Barrier
Silver Member
X-Ray QA Device
Accu-Gold+ Touch Pro
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest AI News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Robotic Assistant Delivers Ultra-Precision Injections with Rapid Setup Times
Minimally Invasive Endoscopic Surgery Improves Severe Stroke Outcomes
Novel Glue Prevents Complications After Breast Cancer Surgery
Image: The study, led by Sachin Wani, MD, highlight the importance of a high-quality endoscopic examination for patients (Photo courtesy of University of Colorado Cancer Center)

Major Study Examines Endoscopies that Fail to Detect Esophageal Cancer

Barrett’s esophagus—the only known precancerous condition for esophageal adenocarcinoma—develops when chronic acid reflux damages the esophageal lining. Endoscopies are typically used to monitor such patients... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
B. Braun Acquires Digital Microsurgery Company True Digital Surgery
CMEF 2025 to Promote Holistic and High-Quality Development of Medical and Health...
Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovas...
Image: The collaboration will integrate Masimo’s innovations into Philips’ multi-parameter monitoring platforms (Photo courtesy of Royal Philips)

Philips and Masimo Partner to Advance Patient Monitoring Measurement Technologies

Royal Philips (Amsterdam, Netherlands) and Masimo (Irvine, California, USA) have renewed their multi-year strategic collaboration, combining Philips’ expertise in patient monitoring with Masimo’s noninvasive... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE