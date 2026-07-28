AI-Powered Brain-Body Interface Supports Movement and Sensation Recovery

Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging Critical CareSurgical TechniquesPatient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events Webinars
- Invisible Skin Sensors Could Transform Everyday Biosignal Monitoring
- Patient-Specific Artery-on-a-Chip Refines Stroke Risk Stratification
- Existing Cardiovascular Risk Calculators Predict Several Common Cancers
- New Neurovascular Guidewire Enhances Access and Control in Stroke Thrombectomy
- AI Tool Automates EEG Analysis and Flags Clinically Relevant Abnormalities
- Next-Generation Total Artificial Heart System to Be Presented at IEEE EMBC 2026
- Single Robotic Platform Supports Three Minimally Invasive Approaches
- Navigation-Compatible Instruments Improve Precision in Lumbar Facet Fusion
- Reusable Pulse Oximetry Sensor Improves Accuracy Across Skin Tones
- Implantable Neural Interface Undergoes First Real-World Surgical Validation
- Wearable Sleep Data Predict Adherence to Pulmonary Rehabilitation
- Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care
- VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
- Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
- First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds
- Danaher Completes Acquisition of Masimo to Expand Patient Monitoring Capabilities
- Endologix Adds FDA-Cleared Peripheral Thrombectomy System
- Artivion Adds FDA-Approved NEXUS System to Aortic Arch Portfolio
- Olympus Partnership Aims to Expand Access to Robot-Assisted Endoscopic Therapy
- Johnson & Johnson Launches AI-Driven Cardiac Mapping System
- Weekly Remote Symptom Monitoring Improves Symptom Control in Advanced Cancer
- Digital Heart Model Supports Targeted Ablation in Atrial Fibrillation
- AI Framework Helps Clinicians Create Trustworthy Risk Prediction Tools
- AI Tool Screens for Primary Aldosteronism Using Routine EHR Data
- AI-Enabled ECG Software Predicts One-Year Atrial Fibrillation Risk
- Handheld Ultrasound Expands Point-of-Care Imaging Access in Brazil
- AI Dermatology Platform Targets Early Detection of Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer
- Handheld AI Device for Point-of-Care Skin Lesion Assessment Receives CE Mark
- Portable Immunoassay System Advances Toward Point-of-Care Biomarker Testing
- Portable MRI System Accelerates Emergency Brain Imaging and Triage
Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging Critical CareSurgical TechniquesPatient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events Webinars Advertise with Us
- Invisible Skin Sensors Could Transform Everyday Biosignal Monitoring
- Patient-Specific Artery-on-a-Chip Refines Stroke Risk Stratification
- Existing Cardiovascular Risk Calculators Predict Several Common Cancers
- New Neurovascular Guidewire Enhances Access and Control in Stroke Thrombectomy
- AI Tool Automates EEG Analysis and Flags Clinically Relevant Abnormalities
- Next-Generation Total Artificial Heart System to Be Presented at IEEE EMBC 2026
- Single Robotic Platform Supports Three Minimally Invasive Approaches
- Navigation-Compatible Instruments Improve Precision in Lumbar Facet Fusion
- Reusable Pulse Oximetry Sensor Improves Accuracy Across Skin Tones
- Implantable Neural Interface Undergoes First Real-World Surgical Validation
- Wearable Sleep Data Predict Adherence to Pulmonary Rehabilitation
- Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care
- VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
- Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
- First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds
- Danaher Completes Acquisition of Masimo to Expand Patient Monitoring Capabilities
- Endologix Adds FDA-Cleared Peripheral Thrombectomy System
- Artivion Adds FDA-Approved NEXUS System to Aortic Arch Portfolio
- Olympus Partnership Aims to Expand Access to Robot-Assisted Endoscopic Therapy
- Johnson & Johnson Launches AI-Driven Cardiac Mapping System
- Weekly Remote Symptom Monitoring Improves Symptom Control in Advanced Cancer
- Digital Heart Model Supports Targeted Ablation in Atrial Fibrillation
- AI Framework Helps Clinicians Create Trustworthy Risk Prediction Tools
- AI Tool Screens for Primary Aldosteronism Using Routine EHR Data
- AI-Enabled ECG Software Predicts One-Year Atrial Fibrillation Risk
- Handheld Ultrasound Expands Point-of-Care Imaging Access in Brazil
- AI Dermatology Platform Targets Early Detection of Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer
- Handheld AI Device for Point-of-Care Skin Lesion Assessment Receives CE Mark
- Portable Immunoassay System Advances Toward Point-of-Care Biomarker Testing
- Portable MRI System Accelerates Emergency Brain Imaging and Triage