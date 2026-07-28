AI-Powered Brain-Body Interface Supports Movement and Sensation Recovery

Neurological injuries such as stroke and spinal cord trauma frequently leave patients with profound motor and sensory deficits that limit independence. More...

Rehabilitation may restore some movement, but recovery is often limited and rarely addresses loss of sensation, which is essential for safe, precise function. Most brain-computer interface approaches have historically focused on a single capability, such as movement or communication. A new AI-guided brain-body interface has been introduced to target both motor and sensory recovery using intention-driven neurostimulation.

Neuvotion has announced commercialization of its Brain‑Body Interface (BBI) platform, which integrates wearable high‑resolution muscle stimulation, spinal neuromodulation, and minimally invasive brain–computer interface (BCI) technologies to restore movement and sensation. The company’s initial offering in this portfolio is NeuStim, the first U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)‑cleared product within the BBI suite. NeuStim is slated to begin roll‑out this fall for recovery after stroke and spinal cord injury.

The BBI approach pairs brain implants that decode movement intent with artificial intelligence (AI)‑guided electrical stimulation of the spinal cord, skin, and brain. In clinical use described by the company, the system read neural signals with over 84.6% accuracy sustained for five months without retraining. A technique termed “cortical mirroring” was used to restore targeted sensation while motor function was addressed.

NeuStim provides non‑invasive, high‑resolution muscle stimulation and does not require brain surgery. A touch‑screen interface enables clinicians to reposition the stimulation point electronically within minutes, avoiding repeated electrode removal and replacement. The AI‑guidance capability can infer a user’s intentions and deliver stimulation to assist movements.

A study published in Nature Medicine evaluated a “double neural bypass” configuration over three years in a participant with complete paralysis. The individual regained the ability to feed himself, drink from a cup, and perform facial self‑care using his own hand, with arm‑strength gains of 86% on the right and 62% on the left that persisted for months after stimulation ended. Sensory recovery included return of wrist touch perception, and the system enabled the participant to pick up and hold empty eggshells without breakage in 87% of attempts.

Neuvotion is collaborating with leading rehabilitation centers to expand clinical adoption of its products.

“This study is the culmination of many years of work. This is the first BCI to support recovery of both movement and sensation, while promoting long term gains. We are not just bypassing the injury, we are ‘rewiring’ the nervous system to promote neuroplasticity and help users worldwide regain sensation, get stronger, and regain independence – even after the system is turned off,” said Chad Bouton, PhD, founder and CEO of Neuvotion.

“This study marks a defining milestone,” said Dr. Bouton. “For decades, we’ve been pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. Our goal is to translate this breakthrough from research to real-world clinical care, helping people regain movement, sensation, and ultimately, independence.”

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