New Cloud Platform Streamlines Capsule Endoscopy Workflow and Reporting

Capsule endoscopy programs depend on coordinated acquisition, review, and reporting to support gastrointestinal services. More...

Managing these activities across practices and health systems requires reliable workflow tools, software maintenance, and secure access to studies. A new cloud-based system has launched to simplify capsule endoscopy management by providing secure study access and connectivity across device platforms.

AnX Robotica (Plano, TX, USA) has commercially launched NaviCONNECT, a next-generation cloud platform designed to streamline capsule endoscopy workflow, simplify practice management, and enhance connectivity across the company’s NaviCam portfolio. The platform is positioned to support the evolving needs of gastrointestinal (GI) practices and health systems. By centralizing workflow within a modern, scalable environment, the launch targets operational efficiency in capsule study review and reporting.

NaviCONNECT provides secure, cloud-based access to capsule endoscopy studies and reporting, enabling clinicians to retrieve and interpret studies from virtually any location. Its architecture is described as modern and scalable, with capabilities intended to enhance operational efficiency and reduce the burden of software updates. The platform also establishes the foundation for future innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) and enterprise connectivity, aligning capsule endoscopy workflows with broader digital strategies.

The system integrates seamlessly with the NaviCam Small Bowel portfolio, including NaviCam SB with ProScan and NaviCam XS, and is designed to accommodate future capsule technologies. According to the launch announcement, NaviCONNECT underscores a commitment to improving workflow, expanding clinical capabilities, and enhancing the experience for both providers and patients. As the base for AnX Robotica’s digital strategy, the platform is expected to evolve with new capabilities to support enterprise customers, AI-driven clinical insights, and the future of gastrointestinal diagnostics.

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