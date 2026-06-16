Danaher Completes Acquisition of Masimo to Expand Patient Monitoring Capabilities

Danaher Corporation (Washington, DC, USA) has completed its acquisition of Masimo Corporation (Irvine, CA, USA), a specialty diagnostics provider known for pulse oximetry and advanced patient monitoring technologies used primarily in acute care settings. More...

The acquisition expands Danaher’s diagnostics portfolio by adding Masimo’s established brand, sensor technologies, and artificial intelligence-enabled monitoring solutions. The company stated the combination will enhance its ability to support healthcare providers with technologies designed to improve patient assessment and monitoring in hospitals and other acute care environments.

As part of the transaction, Masimo has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Danaher. The company will continue to operate under the Masimo brand as a stand-alone operating company within Danaher’s Diagnostics segment. Following completion of the acquisition, Masimo common stock has ceased trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

“Masimo is a strong strategic fit for Danaher. Together, we expect to strengthen our ability to deliver differentiated products in acute care settings and accelerate Masimo’s growth and global reach,” said Julie Sawyer Montgomery, Executive Vice President of Diagnostics at Danaher. “We are excited to welcome the Masimo team to Danaher.”