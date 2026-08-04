AI Software Combines Nodule Detection and Diagnosis for Lung Cancer Screening

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer mortality, and screening programs rely on computed tomography to identify disease earlier when curative treatment is more likely. More...

High patient volumes and variable image interpretation create workflow and consistency challenges for radiology teams. A new system now integrates AI into the lung cancer screening pathway to pair nodule detection with diagnostic support.

Median Technologies and Olea Medical, a Canon Medical Systems company, signed a global strategic commercial agreement to deploy eyonis LCS across the United States and Europe, with additional geographies to be mutually defined. The collaboration aligns with a multi‑channel strategy that combines direct sales and non‑exclusive partnerships. The software is designed for use with computed tomography (CT), an imaging modality widely used in screening programs.

eyonis LCS is an AI-powered Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) that is described as the first worldwide to combine detection and diagnosis within the lung cancer screening workflow. The system is intended to help clinicians detect cancer earlier while improving diagnostic confidence and screening efficiency. Early diagnosis through low‑dose computed tomography (LDCT) screening has the potential to dramatically improve patient outcomes.

The product received U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance in February 2026 and CE marking in July 2026. With these authorizations secured, efforts are focused on converting regulatory milestones into adoption across major screening markets. The Olea Medical agreement complements previously announced partnerships intended to accelerate awareness, adoption, and deployment of eyonis LCS.

“Screening, at large, has been a strategic conviction of ours for years: population-wide early detection is where imaging AI creates the most value for patients, and it has shaped our portfolio well before it became a policy priority. Lung cancer is where that conviction now meets its greatest opportunity. For the first time, we can detect the world's deadliest cancer at a stage where curative treatment is possible for most patients — and governments and healthcare systems everywhere are accelerating adoption,” said Fayçal Djeridane, President of Olea Medical.

“The question is no longer whether to screen, but how to make it work in real clinical life. That takes technology that is accurate, reliable and genuinely embedded in the radiologist's workflow. This is exactly where Median and Olea Medical meet: eyonis® LCS is the only AI-powered SaMD approved in both the USA and the EU for lung cancer screening, and Olea brings the platform, the integration and the clinical footprint to put it in radiologists' hands, at scale. Millions of CT scans can become life-saving diagnoses. Together, we intend to set the new global standard of care. For Olea Medical, a Canon Group Company, thoracic radiology is the natural next step in our coverage of the diagnostic journey — a more connected, more precise, more efficient approach to lung cancer diagnosis,” added Djeridane.