AI Care Platform Adds Quantitative MRI Analysis for Multiple Sclerosis

Neurodegenerative diseases such as multiple sclerosis require timely identification and coordinated, long-term management. More...

As health systems seek consistent decision-making at scale, quantitative neuroimaging must fit within existing clinical workflows. A new collaboration now integrates quantitative MRI analysis into an AI-powered care coordination platform to help frontline teams manage these patients more effectively.

Viz.ai (San Francisco, CA, USA), a leader in AI-powered disease detection and intelligent care coordination, has partnered with Cortechs.ai (San Diego, CA, USA), a global provider of neuroimaging and quantitative analysis solutions, to integrate Cortechs.ai’s NeuroQuant and NeuroQuant MS suite into the Viz.ai platform for hospitals and health systems across the United States. The partnership marks Viz.ai’s expansion into neurodegenerative disease, beginning with multiple sclerosis, and broadens the Viz Neuro Suite from acute neurology into chronic neurologic care.

The integrated approach embeds quantitative MRI analysis from NeuroQuant MS directly within Viz.ai’s intelligent care coordination workflow. The goal is to combine quantitative precision with streamlined team activation so clinicians can identify and manage multiple sclerosis patients at scale. With a footprint of nearly 2,000 U.S. hospitals, the platform is positioned to help patients with neurodegenerative disease reach the right care faster.

Cortechs.ai's portfolio includes numerous U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-cleared software products that provide quantitative insights to assist diagnosis and follow-up in neurodegenerative and traumatic brain conditions. Additional partnership and product announcements focused on neurodegenerative diseases are expected as the companies expand this effort. The collaboration is intended to broaden access to quantitative neuroimaging across health systems through a single enterprise platform.

“Viz.ai's core mission has always been to increase access to life-saving treatments. It’s about getting the right information to the right care team member, at the right time, to improve patient outcomes. This collaboration with Cortechs.ai extends that commitment into neurodegenerative disease, an area with profound unmet need and enormous potential—particularly where earlier patient identification and disease characterization can meaningfully change the treatment trajectory. We see this as the foundation for something much bigger, and we're just getting started,” said Dr. Tim Showalter, Chief Medical Officer at Viz.ai.

“Cortechs.ai is building NeuroQuant into the leading platform for neuro quantification and analysis by providing the trusted intelligence layer that enables healthcare innovators to seamlessly integrate clinically validated quantitative imaging into their own solutions. We believe the future of healthcare AI will be built on connected platforms, not isolated point solutions. Our partnership with Viz.ai is a powerful example of that vision, combining Viz.ai’s care coordination platform with the trusted quantitative insights of NeuroQuant and NeuroQuant MS platforms to accelerate innovation, enhance clinical decision-making, and ultimately improve outcomes for patients,” said Kyle Frye, CEO at Cortechs.ai.

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