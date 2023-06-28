We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Rigel Medical - Seaward

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
01 Jul 2023 - 04 Jul 2023
9th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN)
28 Jul 2023 - 30 Jul 2023
SCCT 2023 – 18th Annual Scientific Meeting of the Society of Cardiovascular Computed Tomography
28 Jul 2023 - 30 Jul 2023
33rd Medicall Expo

Battery-Free, AI-Enabled Sensor Patch Measures Biomarkers to Monitor Wound Healing Status

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 28 Jun 2023
Print article
Image: The paper-like, battery-free PETAL sensor patch can be integrated easily and safely with wound dressing (Photo courtesy of NUS)
Image: The paper-like, battery-free PETAL sensor patch can be integrated easily and safely with wound dressing (Photo courtesy of NUS)

Effective and timely monitoring of the wound-healing process is crucial in wound care and management. Issues with wound healing, like chronic wounds (those that don't heal after three months) and post-burn pathological scars, can lead to life-threatening complications and substantial financial strain on patients and global healthcare systems. Wound healing is traditionally assessed visually by a clinician, and wound infections are mostly identified through swabbing and subsequent bacterial cultures. This method involves extended waiting times and does not provide immediate wound diagnosis, making accurate wound healing predictions difficult in a clinical setting. Furthermore, the frequent removal of dressings for wound assessment increases the risk of infection and can cause additional discomfort and trauma to patients. To overcome this challenge, a research team integrated their expertise in flexible electronics, artificial intelligence (AI), sensor data processing, and nanosensor capabilities to develop an innovative solution that could benefit patients with complicated wound conditions.

A sensor patch invented by a team of researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS, Singapore) and A*STAR's Institute of Materials Research and Engineering (IMRE, Singapore) offers a simple, efficient, and convenient way to monitor wound healing, thereby facilitating timely clinical intervention to enhance wound care and management. The PETAL (Paper-like Battery-free In situ AI-enabled Multiplexed) sensor patch contains five colorimetric sensors and can assess the patient's wound healing status within 15 minutes by measuring a combination of biomarkers such as temperature, pH, trimethylamine, uric acid, and wound moisture. These biomarkers were specifically chosen to effectively evaluate wound inflammation, infection, and the wound environment's condition.

Unlike the majority of wearable wound sensors that measure only one or a few parameters and require bulky circuit boards and batteries, the PETAL sensor patch currently measures five biomarkers. Additional biomarkers can be included by integrating different colorimetric sensors, such as glucose, lactate, or Interleukin-6 for diabetic ulcers, if needed. The sensor patch does not require a battery and can function without an energy source. Sensor images are captured by a mobile phone and analyzed by AI algorithms to ascertain the patient's healing status. The PETAL sensor patch consists of a fluidic panel designed like a five-petal pinwheel flower, with each 'petal' serving as a sensing region. An opening in the fluidic panel's center collects wound fluid and distributes it evenly through five sampling channels to the sensing regions for analysis. Each sensing region uses a different color-changing chemical to detect and measure respective wound indicators like temperature, pH, trimethylamine, uric acid, and moisture.

A fluidic panel sandwiched between two thin films comprises a top transparent silicone layer for facilitating normal skin functions of oxygen and moisture exchange and enables image display for accurate image capture and analysis. The bottom layer, in contact with the wound, gently affixes the sensor patch to the skin, protecting the wound bed from direct contact with the sensor panel to minimize disruptions to wound tissue. Once sufficient wound fluid is collected, the PETAL sensor patch can detect biomarkers within 15 minutes. Images or a video of the sensor patch can be recorded on a mobile phone for classification using a proprietary AI algorithm. Lab experiments have demonstrated a high accuracy rate of 97% of the PETAL sensor patch in differentiating between healing and non-healing chronic and burn wounds. There were no visible signs of adverse reactions observed on the skin surface in contact with the PETAL sensor patch over four days, attesting to the biocompatibility of the PETAL sensor patch for outpatient wound monitoring.

"We designed the paper-like PETAL sensor patch to be thin, flexible and biocompatible, allowing it to be easily and safely integrated with wound dressing for the detection of biomarkers,” explained Dr. Su Xiaodi, Principal Scientist, Soft Materials Department, A*STAR's IMRE. “We can thus potentially use this convenient sensor patch for prompt, low-cost wound care management at hospitals or even in non-specialist healthcare settings such as homes."

"Our AI algorithm is capable of rapidly processing data from a digital image of the sensor patch for very accurate classification of healing status,” said NUS Associate Professor Benjamin Tee. “This can be done without removing the sensor from the wound. In this way, doctors and patients can monitor wounds more regularly with little interruption to wound healing. Timely medical intervention can then be administered appropriately to prevent adverse complications and scarring."

Related Links:
NUS
IMRE 

Visit expo >
Platinum Supplier
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
New
Microwave Therapeutic Machine
WFL-IIIM
New
Ultrasound Stand
SII Stand
New
Uterine Morcellator
Powerdrive MACRO

Print article
FIME - Informa

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Algorithm Integrates Cardiac Troponin Test Results with Clinical Data to Quickly...
AI Platform Analyzes Data from Prostate Imaging, Biopsies and Pathology to Identify...
Machine Learning Algorithm Diagnoses Stroke with 83% Accuracy
Image: AI that uses sketches to detect objects within an image could boost tumor detection (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

AI Sketch-Based Object Detection Tool Could Revolutionize Tumor Detection

An artist's sketch is brimming with individual cues that words simply cannot express fully, reminding one of the old adage 'a picture is worth a thousand words'. While emerging artificial intelligence... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Quick Healing Bone Scaffold Could Be a Game-Changer in Tissue Regeneration
Biodegradable Implants Made from New Hydrogel Could Aid Cartilage Regeneration
Wearable Device Could Improve ‘Tactile’ Sensitivity during Robotic Surgery
Image: New technology kills dangerous bacteria proliferating on surface of medical implants post surgery (Photo courtesy of DeBogy)

Breakthrough Technology Reduces Bacteria and Deadly Infection in Medical Implants

Despite considerable progress in the field of material science, high rates of surgical site infection (SSI) persist. Bacterial infections, particularly those involving biofilm, pose significant complications... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
Image: The innovative AI-enhanced UV-C disinfection technology could revolutionize healthcare (Photo courtesy of Shyld)

Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control Landscape

Healthcare-associated infection (HCAI) is a widespread complication in healthcare management, posing a significant health risk due to its potential to increase patient morbidity and mortality, prolong... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
POC Rapid Diagnostics Platform Leverages Graphene-Based Biosensors for Real-Time...
Next Gen Viscoelastic Coagulation Monitor Enables Rapid Hemostasis Assessment at...
Rapid Microfluidic Test Demonstrates Efficacy as Diagnostic Aid to Improve Sepsis...
Image: The GastroPanel quick test speeds up the referral to further examinations (Photo courtesy of BIOHIT)

Rapid, Non-Invasive Test Identifies Gastric Cancer Risk in 15 Minutes

Atrophic gastritis, caused by Helicobacter pylori infection or autoimmune diseases, can elevate the risk of gastric and esophageal cancers, along with impairing the absorption of vitamin B12, calcium,... Read more

Business

view channel
BD Sells Surgical Instrumentation Platform to STERIS
Global Anesthesia Workstation Market Driven by Growing Number of Surgeries
Medtronic Acquires Wearable Insulin Patch Maker EOFlow
Image: The final pitches of the MEDICA Start-up COMPETITION have been among the most popular program highlights (Photo courtesy of MEDICA)

Start-Ups Shaking Things Up in Health Sector at MEDICA

The internationally leading medical trade fair MEDICA (Düsseldorf, Germany) has long been recognized as a global platform for health sector startups. At the forthcoming MEDICA 2023, which will be running... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020

 

ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE