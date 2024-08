World's First AI Model Capable of Expert-Level Clinical EEG Interpretation

An electroencephalogram (EEG) is a test used to measure electrical activity in the brain. While visual EEG review is considered the gold standard for identifying abnormalities, it requires extensive clinical resources and years of specialized training. Now, the world’s first artificial intelligence (AI)--based model can provide a comprehensive interpretation of clinical EEGs with accuracy comparable to that of medical experts.

Natus Medical (Middleton, WI, USA) has introduced autoSCORE, a groundbreaking AI model capable of automatically and comprehensively interpreting clinical EEGs with accuracy on par with that of medical professionals. Developed by Holberg EEG (Bergen, Norway), autoSCORE utilizes a deep-learning model trained on the world’s largest dataset of over 30,000 expertly labeled EEG recordings. The development and validation of the model were meticulously designed to minimize common errors and biases, focusing on key aspects essential to clinical EEG interpretation.

The AI-powered autoSCORE application is intended to help neuro care teams conduct EEG data analysis more efficiently and consistently. Unlike traditional spike and seizure detectors, autoSCORE thoroughly assesses EEG data for a range of clinically significant abnormalities and provides study-level assessments, indicating whether an EEG study is normal or abnormal. A 2023 study published in JAMA found that autoSCORE consistently achieved accuracy, sensitivity, and specificity near or above 90%. The study also demonstrated that autoSCORE performs on par with leading human experts, surpassing other similar AI models on the market. The autoSCORE application has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use with routine EEG studies and is currently available in the United States, exclusively with Natus NeuroWorks EEG Software Version 10.

"The development of the world's first AI model capable of reading clinical EEGs at the level of the best experts in the world is a significant accomplishment," said Harald Aurlien, co-founder of Holberg EEG. "The partnership and distribution agreement with Natus, one of the world's largest EEG companies, will help bring this innovative solution to customers around the world."

"The autoSCORE application has the potential to improve clinical outcomes and value of care for the millions suffering from epilepsy," added Natus Neuro Chief Executive Officer Chris Landon. "This newly launched solution represents the first of what we expect will be a series of innovative AI applications at Natus designed to deliver efficiency and quality improvements across healthcare."

