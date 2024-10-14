POC EEG Device Quickly Identifies Non-Convulsive Seizures in Acute Care Environments

A new point-of-care electroencephalography (EEG) device can quickly identify non-convulsive seizures (NCSs) and status epilepticus in acute care settings, aiding in rapid intervention and improving treatment decisions for better patient outcomes.

This point-of-care EEG system, created by Natus Medical (Middleton, WI, USA; www.natus.com), utilizes the company’s NeuroWorks software platform, providing a seamless and user-friendly interface with remote neurologist collaboration available 24/7 through any web browser. NeuroWorks EEG systems are widely used by health systems and small practices globally. Natus has integrated artificial intelligence (AI)--powered seizure detection algorithms into the point-of-care EEG device. This easy-to-operate system can be set up in minutes by emergency room and ICU staff without the need for an EEG technologist, delivering clinical data that exceeds neurologists' expectations.

Natus will ensure patient data security through the use of a leading cybersecurity-certified cloud platform, leveraging its experience in complex IT environments. The company has also submitted an FDA 510(k) premarket notification to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for this new EEG device. The point-of-care EEG system from Natus is expected to provide healthcare professionals with the confidence and precision needed to make informed, life-saving decisions in emergency and critical care environments.

