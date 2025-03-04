We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Sekisui Diagnostics UK Ltd.

Download Mobile App




Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company SoniVie

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 04 Mar 2025
Print article
Image: The acquisition will expand Boston Scientific’s Interventional Cardiology Therapies offerings (Photo courtesy of SoniVie)
Image: The acquisition will expand Boston Scientific’s Interventional Cardiology Therapies offerings (Photo courtesy of SoniVie)

Boston Scientific Corporation (Marlborough, MA, USA) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire SoniVie Ltd. (Rehovot, Israel), the developer of the TIVUS Intravascular Ultrasound System. The TIVUS system is an investigational technology designed to treat various hypertensive disorders by performing renal artery denervation (RDN) to reduce nerve activity surrounding blood vessels.

Hypertension, often linked to excessive activity in the sympathetic nervous system, is a major contributor to cardiovascular disease, which increases the risk of stroke, heart attack, and heart failure. While lifestyle changes and antihypertensive medications aimed at regulating the sympathetic nervous system – especially through renal nerve activity – are commonly prescribed, they often fall short in effectively controlling high blood pressure (BP). The TIVUS system is designed to perform RDN, targeting the renal nerves in the kidneys and offering an alternative or complementary therapy to these medications for better BP management. Unlike radiofrequency energy, ultrasound energy used by the TIVUS system has the potential to penetrate deeper into tissues, which could allow for quicker and more efficient nerve ablation.

The TIVUS system utilizes a catheter to deliver ultrasound energy that passes through the blood to reach the renal arteries, which supply blood to the kidneys, without attaching to the artery wall. This design allows continuous blood flow to cool the treatment area during the procedure. The ultrasound energy heats and ablates the nerve bundles outside the arteries, disrupting their ability to transmit signals and reducing the release of sympathetic hormones. This process leads to relaxation of the blood vessels and a decrease in blood pressure. In the previous year, SoniVie reported promising efficacy data from an IDE pilot trial of the TIVUS system conducted in the U.S. and Israel. The company has since launched the THRIVE global IDE pivotal trial for further evaluation of the device.

"Renal denervation for hypertension is an exciting medical advancement for the millions of patients it may help and is supported by positive results from contemporary clinical trials and ongoing research," said Lance Bates, senior vice president and president, Interventional Cardiology Therapies, Boston Scientific. "We believe the addition of the differentiated, ultrasound-based TIVUS system can complement our expansive interventional portfolio with a minimally invasive therapy for patients with hypertension and provides opportunity for future advancements in this space."

Related Links:
Boston Scientific Corporation
SoniVie Ltd.

Visit expo >
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Gold Member
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
New
Ultrasound Needle Guide
Ultra-Pro 3
New
Medical Magnifier
EX-06

Print article

Latest Business News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Algorithm Detects Early-Stage Metabolic-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease Using...
Image: The risk assessment score can accurately predict whether patients being assessed for kidney transplant would have a major cardiac event (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Innovative Risk Score Predicts Heart Attack or Stroke in Kidney Transplant Candidates

Heart researchers have utilized an innovative risk assessment score to accurately predict whether patients being evaluated for kidney transplants are at risk for future major cardiac events, such as a... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Blood-Brain Barrier “Organ Chip” Treats Brain Tumors Unreachable by Chemotherapy...
AI Model Could Use ECG Tests to Detect Premature Aging and Cognitive Decline
World-First Technology Uses Real-Time ECG Signal Analysis for Accurate CVAD Plac...
Image: A consumer smartwatch with the AI algorithm could identify automated loss of pulse detection (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Smartwatch Algorithm Detects Cardiac Arrest

Out-of-hospital cardiac arrest is a critical emergency that demands immediate recognition and response; in cases of sudden, unwitnessed cardiac arrest, survival chances are extremely low.... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
"Ultra-Rapid" Testing in the OR Could Enable Accurate Removal of Brain Tumors
Automated Endoscopic Device Obtains Improved Biopsy Results in Single Pass
World's First Machine Learning Model Combats Wrong-Site Surgery
Image: The magnetics microrobots removed blood clots from sheep iliac artery (Photo courtesy of University of Twente)

Screw-Shaped Magnetic Microrobots to Transform Treatment for Patients with Inoperable Blood Clots

Cardiovascular conditions such as thrombosis pose a significant global health issue, with blood clots being responsible for one in four deaths worldwide each year. A blood clot can obstruct a blood vessel,... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE