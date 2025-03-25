Novel Sensing System Restores Missing Sense of Touch in Minimally Invasive Surgery

Minimally invasive surgery (MIS) is characterized by small incisions, which help reduce pain, minimize recovery time, and lower the risk of infection. However, traditional MIS tools lack the surgeon’s sense of touch, which makes it challenging to gauge the right amount of force to apply or to distinguish between different types of tissues. The absence of tactile feedback can result in errors, such as over-grasping or under-grasping delicate tissues. In response, researchers have created an innovative sensing system designed to restore the missing tactile feedback in MIS, improving precision, usability, and safety. This new "off-the-jaw" system incorporates both force and angle sensors into the handle of laparoscopic tools, offering surgeons real-time data on grasping forces as well as insights into tissue stiffness and thickness.

The unique "off-the-jaw" approach, developed by researchers from NYU Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Microfluidics and Microdevices Laboratory (AMMLab, Abu Dhabi, UAE), represents a significant shift from prior methods that typically placed sensors at the jaws of surgical instruments. It is the first solution to decouple the sensing mechanism from the surgical site itself. This design provides a more cost-effective and simplified solution that can seamlessly integrate with commercially available laparoscopic tools, addressing challenges related to sensor integration, wiring complexity, contamination, and sterilization needs.

In addition to improving the safety and precision of surgeries, this novel technology could help reduce the learning curve for new surgeons by offering objective tactile feedback, which could accelerate their skill development in MIS techniques. Its scalability also means it could be adapted for use in robotic-assisted surgery, endoscopy, telemedicine, and other medical applications. Early trials, as detailed in the IEEE Journal of Translational Engineering in Health and Medicine, have shown a 30% increase in surgical task efficiency, emphasizing the practical benefits of this technology. Moving forward, the researchers plan to enhance the system for use in robotic-assisted surgeries and explore more sensitive microfluidic-based sensors for better tissue differentiation.

"Minimally invasive surgery has revolutionized the field, but the lack of tactile feedback remains a challenge," said NYU Abu Dhabi Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Bioengineering Mohammad A. Qasaimeh. "Our new system restores this missing sense of touch, giving surgeons real-time data on tissue stiffness and thickness. This 'off-the-jaw' approach not only eliminates contamination risks but also makes the technology easier to integrate without requiring complex modifications to existing surgical tools."

