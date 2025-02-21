We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Philips and Mass General Brigham Collaborate on Improving Patient Care with Live AI-Powered Insights

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 21 Feb 2025
Image: Integrating advanced data analytics into clinical practice to improve patient care (Photo courtesy of Royal Philips)
Image: Integrating advanced data analytics into clinical practice to improve patient care (Photo courtesy of Royal Philips)

Royal Philips (Amsterdam, The Netherlands) and Mass General Brigham (Cambridge, MA, USA) have formed a strategic partnership to develop and implement advanced data infrastructure and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. This collaboration is designed to integrate and process live healthcare data from a wide array of sources, with the goal of enhancing patient care.

In the current healthcare landscape, providers often rely on a mix of disconnected data sources, including static Electronic Medical Records (EMRs), clinical notes, and isolated device alarms. The joint initiative between Philips and Mass General Brigham seeks to address this by streaming accurate, reliable, and detailed data from various medical devices and other inputs. This will create a scalable, unified ecosystem for near real-time data and insights. By leveraging Philips’ software platforms, the collaboration intends to allow clinicians to capture, analyze, and act on data as it becomes available, thereby potentially improving the efficiency and effectiveness of patient care. The combined effort will utilize Philips' technology to merge active data streaming from bedside medical devices, such as ventilators and monitors, with other long-term clinical data, like lab results and EMR information, to develop a comprehensive, actionable data environment. The Philips Capsule Medical Device Information Platform will integrate data from diverse devices, while Philips Clinical Insights Manager will facilitate retrospective analysis, and Philips Capsule Surveillance will employ continuous algorithmic processing to generate smart alerts for live clinical use.

For this collaboration, Mass General Brigham is contributing the expertise of its biomedical engineering team, clinical sub-specialists, digital teams, and its internal AI business unit, Mass General Brigham AI, working alongside Philips’ research and business teams. Together, they aim to enhance data integration, deliver meaningful data insights, and develop new algorithms capable of identifying patient cohort patterns and generating intelligent alerts for timely clinical interventions. These alerts will provide clinicians with actionable insights during critical moments, aiding in improved patient outcomes. The initial research program in this collaboration will focus on patients undergoing continuous, real-time heart monitoring. By analyzing this data, the research intends to improve the early detection of cardiac events and other critical health issues, which could potentially save lives and expedite treatment.

“This collaboration between Philips and Mass General Brigham represents a significant step forward in the integration of advanced data analytics into clinical practice,” said Betsabeh Madani Hermann, Global Head of Research at Philips. “By developing predictive data analytics and AI algorithms, key tools for enhancing patient care, we’re empowering clinicians and supporting better care for more people.”

"This exciting collaboration marks a key step forward in healthcare innovation, harnessing the full potential of AI and medical device data to advance patient safety, operational efficiency, clinician ergonomics, while opening new discovery possibilities,” added Dr. Tom McCoy, Medical Director of Biomedical Engineering at Massachusetts General Hospital. “By mobilizing previously siloed medical device data into an integrated high speed, high resiliency, real time data fabric we will be able to deliver the transformative potential of software to the patients who need it most."

