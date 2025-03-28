We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Sekisui Diagnostics UK Ltd.

Download Mobile App




Tiny Robotic Tools Powered by Magnetic Fields to Enable Minimally Invasive Brain Surgery

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 28 Mar 2025
Print article
Image: Extreme close-up of the magnetically controlled gripping and pulling tool (Photo courtesy of Tyler Irving/ University of Toronto Engineering)
Image: Extreme close-up of the magnetically controlled gripping and pulling tool (Photo courtesy of Tyler Irving/ University of Toronto Engineering)

Over the past few decades, there has been a significant surge in the development of robotic tools designed to facilitate minimally invasive surgeries, improving recovery times and patient outcomes. These advancements now allow surgeons to replicate hand and wrist movements at a centimeter scale, with these tools commonly used in surgeries involving the torso. However, neurosurgery presents a more challenging environment due to the smaller and more confined space within the brain. Traditional robotic surgical tools, which are usually powered by cables connected to electric motors, are limited in such tight spaces. These tools function similarly to the way human fingers are moved by tendons connected to wrist muscles. But at smaller length scales, the cable-based approach becomes problematic, as friction from the cables affects performance, reducing the reliability of the operation. To address this issue, a team of engineers has developed a set of tiny robotic instruments capable of enabling 'keyhole surgery' in the brain.

The team at the University of Toronto Engineering (Toronto, ON, Canada), along with collaborators, has developed a set of robotic tools just 3 millimeters in diameter to grip, pull, and cut tissue. These miniature tools are powered by external magnetic fields rather than motors, allowing for their tiny size and precise function. For several years, the research team has been working on an alternative to the conventional cable-driven system used in existing robotic surgical tools. Instead of relying on cables and pulleys, their tools incorporate magnetically active materials that respond to electromagnetic fields controlled externally by the surgical team. The system consists of two key components. The first is the robotic tools themselves: a gripper, a scalpel, and a set of forceps. The second component is a specially designed surgical table, referred to as a coil table, embedded with multiple electromagnetic coils. In this design, the patient’s head is positioned over these coils, and the robotic tools are inserted into the brain through a small incision. By adjusting the current flowing through the coils, the team can manipulate the magnetic fields, enabling the tools to grip, pull, or cut tissue as needed. To test the functionality of these tools, the team worked with physicians and researchers to create a life-sized phantom brain made from silicone rubber, simulating the geometry of a real brain.

To simulate brain tissue properties, the team used small pieces of tofu and raspberries. Tofu was chosen because it mimics the texture of the corpus callosum, the part of the brain targeted for cuts with the scalpel. Raspberries, on the other hand, were used to test the grippers’ ability to remove tissue, replicating how a surgeon would extract diseased tissue. The performance of these magnetically-controlled tools was compared with standard tools operated by trained physicians. The findings, published in Science Robotics, revealed that the magnetic scalpel produced consistently narrow and precise cuts, with an average width of 0.3 to 0.4 millimeters. This level of precision surpassed that of traditional hand tools, which produced cuts ranging from 0.6 to 2.1 millimeters. The grippers successfully picked up the target tissue 76% of the time. Additionally, when tested on animal models, the tools performed similarly well. Despite the progress, the researchers note that it may still be some time before these tools are used in actual surgeries. Nonetheless, they are optimistic about the potential of this technology and its ability to revolutionize brain surgery.

“The technology development timeline for medical devices — especially surgical robots — can be years to decades. There’s a lot we still need to figure out. We want to make sure we can fit our field generation system comfortably into the operating room, and make it compatible with imaging systems like fluoroscopy, which makes use of X-rays,” said Professor Eric Diller (MIE). “It’s a radically different approach to how to how to make and drive these kinds of tools, but it’s also one that can lead to capabilities that are far beyond what we can do today.”

Related Links:
University of Toronto Engineering

Visit expo >
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
New
Mattress Replacement System
Apollo Infant Dynamic
New
Body Composition Analyzer
seca mBCA Pro

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Algorithm Detects Early-Stage Metabolic-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease Using...
Image: The risk assessment score can accurately predict whether patients being assessed for kidney transplant would have a major cardiac event (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Innovative Risk Score Predicts Heart Attack or Stroke in Kidney Transplant Candidates

Heart researchers have utilized an innovative risk assessment score to accurately predict whether patients being evaluated for kidney transplants are at risk for future major cardiac events, such as a... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
AI Model Provides Real-Time Sepsis Risk Alerts for Improving ICU Patient Survival...
AI Algorithm Improves Intravenous Nutrition for Premature Babies
Smart Mirror Generates AI-Powered Health Insights by Analyzing Facial Blood Flow...
Image: EKG home screen (Photo courtesy of Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute)

Wearables Could Reduce Need for Continuous Blood Thinners in Patients with Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib) is the most prevalent heart arrhythmia, affecting over 5 million individuals in the United States, with projections suggesting that number could rise to 12.1 million by 2030.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

Business

view channel
Becton Dickinson to Spin Out Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions Business
Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company SoniVie
2026 World Hospital Congress to be Held in Seoul
Image: The collaboration will develop AI-driven solutions for smart operating rooms with sophisticated monitoring and automation (Photo courtesy of Artisight)

Expanded Collaboration to Transform OR Technology Through AI and Automation

The expansion of an existing collaboration between three leading companies aims to develop artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solutions for smart operating rooms with sophisticated monitoring and automation.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE