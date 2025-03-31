We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Sekisui Diagnostics UK Ltd.

Download Mobile App




First-Of-Its-Kind AI-Powered Probability Scoring System Assesses Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 31 Mar 2025
Print article
Image: The AI-powered probability scoring has been introduced on the EchoGo Heart Failure platform for enhancing HFpEF diagnosis (Photo courtesy of Ultromics)
Image: The AI-powered probability scoring has been introduced on the EchoGo Heart Failure platform for enhancing HFpEF diagnosis (Photo courtesy of Ultromics)

Heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) is one of the most difficult types of heart failure to diagnose due to the intricate interaction between various clinical and echocardiographic factors. Accurate identification of HFpEF necessitates the careful integration of these variables, which can sometimes be inconsistent or unclear in certain patients. As a result, HFpEF is often either undiagnosed or misdiagnosed, leading to delays in providing the proper treatment. However, a new innovation represents a significant breakthrough in using deep learning to improve the detection of this often-overlooked condition.

Ultromics (Oxford, UK) has introduced a new advancement to its EchoGo Heart Failure platform: a pioneering artificial intelligence (AI)-driven probability scoring system for evaluating HFpEF. EchoGo Heart Failure remains the only AI platform capable of identifying HFpEF from a standard echocardiogram. The newly added probability scoring system enhances this unique capability by generating a continuous score that reflects the likelihood of disease, offering a more detailed diagnostic assessment of HFpEF, reducing uncertainty, and supporting better clinical decision-making. Additionally, the platform continues to assist in detecting other serious heart conditions, such as cardiac amyloidosis, which can help clinicians identify underlying causes of heart failure earlier.

The updated EchoGo Heart Failure platform has undergone rigorous validation in a study that focused on real-world, complex cases, including patients with multiple overlapping comorbidities such as hypertension and diabetes—situations where traditional diagnostic models often struggle to distinguish between cases. The results showed that the AI-powered probability scoring system added significant value, effectively aiding in the diagnosis of HFpEF, predicting the likelihood of disease, and improving patient outcomes. The platform demonstrated greater sensitivity in identifying HFpEF and improved the ability to differentiate between HFpEF and complicated cases, where the condition was suspected but not confirmed, compared to standard clinical methods.

The new probability scoring system is also linked to better patient outcomes: those identified by EchoGo Heart Failure as high-risk had double the likelihood of heart failure-related hospitalizations and mortality, emphasizing AI’s potential to enable timely interventions that can enhance patient management. By incorporating all available clinical data, EchoGo Heart Failure improved the correct management of HFpEF patients by 33% compared to relying solely on the H2FPEF score. When compared to standard clinical practices, such as H2FPEF and HFA-PEFF, EchoGo Heart Failure produced fewer indeterminate results, addressing a common challenge in traditional diagnostic models and enabling confident diagnoses in over 80% of patients.

"The introduction of the probability scoring feature into the EchoGo Heart Failure platform represents a pivotal step forward in heart failure detection and patient risk stratification," said Ross Upton, PhD, Founder, CEO, and Chief Scientific Officer of Ultromics. "By delivering a precise probability score, EchoGo Heart Failure enables clinicians to assess a patient's likelihood of disease, allowing for more confident decision-making".

Related Links:
Ultromics

Visit expo >
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
New
Transportation Stretcher
ES709
New
Suction Electrode System
Strässle

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Algorithm Detects Early-Stage Metabolic-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease Using...
Image: The risk assessment score can accurately predict whether patients being assessed for kidney transplant would have a major cardiac event (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Innovative Risk Score Predicts Heart Attack or Stroke in Kidney Transplant Candidates

Heart researchers have utilized an innovative risk assessment score to accurately predict whether patients being evaluated for kidney transplants are at risk for future major cardiac events, such as a... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Magnetic Tweezers Make Robotic Surgery Safer and More Precise
AI-Powered Surgical Planning Tool Improves Pre-Op Planning
Novel Sensing System Restores Missing Sense of Touch in Minimally Invasive Surgery...
Image: Extreme close-up of the magnetically controlled gripping and pulling tool (Photo courtesy of Tyler Irving/ University of Toronto Engineering)

Tiny Robotic Tools Powered by Magnetic Fields to Enable Minimally Invasive Brain Surgery

Over the past few decades, there has been a significant surge in the development of robotic tools designed to facilitate minimally invasive surgeries, improving recovery times and patient outcomes.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

Business

view channel
Becton Dickinson to Spin Out Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions Business
Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company SoniVie
2026 World Hospital Congress to be Held in Seoul
Image: The collaboration will develop AI-driven solutions for smart operating rooms with sophisticated monitoring and automation (Photo courtesy of Artisight)

Expanded Collaboration to Transform OR Technology Through AI and Automation

The expansion of an existing collaboration between three leading companies aims to develop artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solutions for smart operating rooms with sophisticated monitoring and automation.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE