We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Sekisui Diagnostics UK Ltd.

Download Mobile App




Magnetic Tweezers Make Robotic Surgery Safer and More Precise

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 27 Mar 2025
Print article
Image: The haptic device allows an operator to control how the microrobots move (Photo courtesy of SMU)
Image: The haptic device allows an operator to control how the microrobots move (Photo courtesy of SMU)

Microrobots are small-scale robots designed using nanotechnology, and they hold significant potential for various medical applications, including surgery, targeted drug delivery, and biopsy. However, due to concerns about safety and ethics, there has been an increasing interest in involving humans in controlling microrobotic systems. Now, a breakthrough involving magnetic tweezers could facilitate the use of "human-in-the-loop" microrobotic procedures. Researchers have developed a magnetic tweezer system that enables doctors to remotely perform precise, non-invasive medical procedures on patients using a microrobot. The system incorporates real-time feedback through a haptic device, which allows the operator to feel the forces acting on the microrobots as they move or interact with their surroundings.

Developed by researchers from Southern Methodist University (Dallas, TX, USA) and George Washington University (Washington, DC, USA), this magnetic tweezer system allows an operator to precisely manipulate microrobots in a liquid environment from considerable distances. The system works by generating magnetic fields using a specialized coil setup, which directs the movement of microrobots made from magnetic materials. Remarkably, the system is capable of controlling microrobots over distances of more than 1,300 miles, making it feasible to use for remote medical procedures. Integral to this system is a haptic device, which functions similarly to a joystick, enabling the operator to control the movement of the microrobots. As the microrobots move through the liquid or interact with objects, their movement is tracked through image processing. The image data is then used to reconstruct the environment in 3D, allowing the system to calculate the forces acting on the microrobots.

This information is then transmitted to the haptic device, enabling the operator to both feel and observe the environment in real time. To ensure stability and smooth motion, even in the presence of environmental disruptions, the system uses Time Domain Passivity Control, an innovative technique that continuously analyzes and manages energy flow. By combining precise magnetic control with haptic feedback, this magnetic tweezer system offers a hands-on approach to interacting with microrobots at the micro-scale. This technology could potentially revolutionize safe and precise drug delivery as well. Since the microrobots are controlled externally via magnetic fields, there is no need for invasive tools or procedures, allowing treatments to be delivered exactly where they are needed in a controlled, non-invasive manner. This reduces the risk of affecting surrounding healthy tissue, making the process safer for patients.

“By keeping the operator in control, the system ensures safer interactions, while also providing the precision needed for sensitive applications,” said SMU nanotechnology expert MinJun Kim, one of the creators of the device.

Related Links:
Southern Methodist University
George Washington University

Visit expo >
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
New
Portable Patient Monitor
CMS9200PLUS
New
Transportation Stretcher
ES709

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Algorithm Detects Early-Stage Metabolic-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease Using...
Image: The risk assessment score can accurately predict whether patients being assessed for kidney transplant would have a major cardiac event (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Innovative Risk Score Predicts Heart Attack or Stroke in Kidney Transplant Candidates

Heart researchers have utilized an innovative risk assessment score to accurately predict whether patients being evaluated for kidney transplants are at risk for future major cardiac events, such as a... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
AI Algorithm Improves Intravenous Nutrition for Premature Babies
Smart Mirror Generates AI-Powered Health Insights by Analyzing Facial Blood Flow...
Painless Diabetes Patch to Replace Needle Pricks
Image: The two-stage transformer-based model is designed to predict ICU sepsis mortality (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI Model Provides Real-Time Sepsis Risk Alerts for Improving ICU Patient Survival

Sepsis is a leading cause of death in intensive care units (ICUs), caused by an overwhelming response to infection in the body. Despite advancements in medical treatment, its in-hospital mortality rate... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

Business

view channel
Becton Dickinson to Spin Out Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions Business
Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company SoniVie
2026 World Hospital Congress to be Held in Seoul
Image: The collaboration will develop AI-driven solutions for smart operating rooms with sophisticated monitoring and automation (Photo courtesy of Artisight)

Expanded Collaboration to Transform OR Technology Through AI and Automation

The expansion of an existing collaboration between three leading companies aims to develop artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solutions for smart operating rooms with sophisticated monitoring and automation.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE