2026 World Hospital Congress to be Held in Seoul

The International Hospital Federation (IHF, Bernex, Switzerland) has announced that the 49th World Hospital Congress will be held in Seoul, Republic of Korea, in October 2026 with the Korean Hospital Association (KHA) serving as host. The Congress brings together hospital leaders and healthcare system executives to connect around global learning for local action while attracting around 1500 participants each year from more than 90 countries.

The Congress attracts around 1500 participants each year from more than 90 countries and brings together hospital leaders and healthcare system executives to connect around global learning for local action. The IHF is the only organization that provides a global forum specifically for leaders and executives to build capacity and foster good practice in the management of healthcare delivery. KHA has been a full member of the IHF since 1966. Representing more than 3,000 hospitals throughout Korea, KHA plays a pivotal role in shaping the national healthcare landscape by influencing health policies, advocating for the interests of medical institutions, and setting the long-term vision. The Korean medical and hospital sectors are recognized globally for their rapid and innovative advancement. Korea’s healthcare system is also at the forefront of digital transformation, driving the integration of advanced technologies such as AI, big data, and telemedicine.

The IHF will collaborate with the KHA to host the annual event at Coex Magok Lewest from 19 to 22 October 2026. This is the second time that the Congress will be held in Seoul, following a successful 35th edition of this global event in 2007. Representatives of KHA will join the organizing committee to design and deliver the 49th edition in 2026. An announcement about the scientific tracks and abstract submissions for the 2026 Congress will be made in December 2025. The program will include a stimulating array of plenary and parallel sessions, poster presentations, pre-congress masterclasses, invitational forums, workshops, networking opportunities, as well as visits to local hospitals and healthcare solutions companies. Participants can look forward to engaging with the creators of solutions that are making an impact and transforming healthcare delivery by successfully moving from innovation to implementation in hospital settings worldwide at the Congress’ i-to-i Innovation Hub. And there will also be an opportunity to book a seat at the IHF Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner – a celebration to recognize outstanding hospital projects, programs, and services on a global stage.

While attending Congress, delegates will be able to explore Seoul’s vibrant blend of timeless traditions and modern K-Culture. On-site at the venue, a Korean Pavilion will be dedicated to showcasing local hospitals and industry providers. The space will also offer a taste of both historical and modern Korean culture, including food, music, and crafts. This will create a unique opportunity to enjoy authentic Seoul experiences alongside gaining the leadership insights and professional development offered in the scientific program. Beyond the Congress itself, international visitors staying in the city can look forward to rich cultural experiences in local temples, palaces, and traditional villages, as well as immersion in the contemporary Korean pop, film and television, and culinary innovation that captivates the modern world.

“We are delighted to announce that the IHF’s flagship event will be held in Seoul in 2026,” said Dr. Muna Tahlak, President of the IHF. “The World Hospital Congress brings hospital leaders together for global learning that translates into meaningful action in local communities. The excellence demonstrated by Korea’s hospitals can serve as a model for hospital administration, patient safety, digital health, and crisis management. We are excited to bring this learning opportunity to the international healthcare community in collaboration with our strong long-term IHF member, KHA.”

“The Seoul Congress will provide a unique opportunity for global leaders to convene, exchange knowledge, and explore the future of healthcare,” added KHA President Dr. Sung-Kyu Lee. “KHA is dedicated to advancing healthcare excellence in Korea, and we are eager to showcase Korean hospitals’ development and innovations. We are committed to ensuring a memorable and impactful event and we are confident that this Congress will leave an indelible mark on participants from across the globe.”

Related Links:

IHF