We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




2026 World Hospital Congress to be Held in Seoul

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 28 Feb 2025
Print article
Image: Seoul will host the IHF World Hospital Congress in 2026 (Photo courtesy of IHF)
Image: Seoul will host the IHF World Hospital Congress in 2026 (Photo courtesy of IHF)

The International Hospital Federation (IHF, Bernex, Switzerland) has announced that the 49th World Hospital Congress will be held in Seoul, Republic of Korea, in October 2026 with the Korean Hospital Association (KHA) serving as host. The Congress brings together hospital leaders and healthcare system executives to connect around global learning for local action while attracting around 1500 participants each year from more than 90 countries.

The Congress attracts around 1500 participants each year from more than 90 countries and brings together hospital leaders and healthcare system executives to connect around global learning for local action. The IHF is the only organization that provides a global forum specifically for leaders and executives to build capacity and foster good practice in the management of healthcare delivery. KHA has been a full member of the IHF since 1966. Representing more than 3,000 hospitals throughout Korea, KHA plays a pivotal role in shaping the national healthcare landscape by influencing health policies, advocating for the interests of medical institutions, and setting the long-term vision. The Korean medical and hospital sectors are recognized globally for their rapid and innovative advancement. Korea’s healthcare system is also at the forefront of digital transformation, driving the integration of advanced technologies such as AI, big data, and telemedicine.

The IHF will collaborate with the KHA to host the annual event at Coex Magok Lewest from 19 to 22 October 2026. This is the second time that the Congress will be held in Seoul, following a successful 35th edition of this global event in 2007. Representatives of KHA will join the organizing committee to design and deliver the 49th edition in 2026. An announcement about the scientific tracks and abstract submissions for the 2026 Congress will be made in December 2025. The program will include a stimulating array of plenary and parallel sessions, poster presentations, pre-congress masterclasses, invitational forums, workshops, networking opportunities, as well as visits to local hospitals and healthcare solutions companies. Participants can look forward to engaging with the creators of solutions that are making an impact and transforming healthcare delivery by successfully moving from innovation to implementation in hospital settings worldwide at the Congress’ i-to-i Innovation Hub. And there will also be an opportunity to book a seat at the IHF Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner – a celebration to recognize outstanding hospital projects, programs, and services on a global stage.

While attending Congress, delegates will be able to explore Seoul’s vibrant blend of timeless traditions and modern K-Culture. On-site at the venue, a Korean Pavilion will be dedicated to showcasing local hospitals and industry providers. The space will also offer a taste of both historical and modern Korean culture, including food, music, and crafts. This will create a unique opportunity to enjoy authentic Seoul experiences alongside gaining the leadership insights and professional development offered in the scientific program. Beyond the Congress itself, international visitors staying in the city can look forward to rich cultural experiences in local temples, palaces, and traditional villages, as well as immersion in the contemporary Korean pop, film and television, and culinary innovation that captivates the modern world.

“We are delighted to announce that the IHF’s flagship event will be held in Seoul in 2026,” said Dr. Muna Tahlak, President of the IHF. “The World Hospital Congress brings hospital leaders together for global learning that translates into meaningful action in local communities. The excellence demonstrated by Korea’s hospitals can serve as a model for hospital administration, patient safety, digital health, and crisis management. We are excited to bring this learning opportunity to the international healthcare community in collaboration with our strong long-term IHF member, KHA.”

“The Seoul Congress will provide a unique opportunity for global leaders to convene, exchange knowledge, and explore the future of healthcare,” added KHA President Dr. Sung-Kyu Lee. “KHA is dedicated to advancing healthcare excellence in Korea, and we are eager to showcase Korean hospitals’ development and innovations. We are committed to ensuring a memorable and impactful event and we are confident that this Congress will leave an indelible mark on participants from across the globe.”

Related Links:
IHF

Visit expo >
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
New
Digital Pump
Theia
New
Bioengineered Collagen Implant
Tapestry Biointegrative Implant

Print article

Latest Business News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Algorithm Detects Early-Stage Metabolic-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease Using...
Image: The risk assessment score can accurately predict whether patients being assessed for kidney transplant would have a major cardiac event (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Innovative Risk Score Predicts Heart Attack or Stroke in Kidney Transplant Candidates

Heart researchers have utilized an innovative risk assessment score to accurately predict whether patients being evaluated for kidney transplants are at risk for future major cardiac events, such as a... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
World-First Technology Uses Real-Time ECG Signal Analysis for Accurate CVAD Plac...
Smart Sensor Enables Precise, Self-Powered Tracking of Healing Wounds
AI Outperforms Humans at Analyzing Long-Term ECG Recordings
Image: The AI model is designed to predict a person’s biological age based on ECG data (Photo courtesy of American Heart Association)

AI Model Could Use ECG Tests to Detect Premature Aging and Cognitive Decline

Stroke can accelerate age-related cognitive decline, impacting an individual's quality of life and daily functioning. An electrocardiogram (ECG) records the electrical activity of the heart, with each... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
"Ultra-Rapid" Testing in the OR Could Enable Accurate Removal of Brain Tumors
Automated Endoscopic Device Obtains Improved Biopsy Results in Single Pass
World's First Machine Learning Model Combats Wrong-Site Surgery
Image: The magnetics microrobots removed blood clots from sheep iliac artery (Photo courtesy of University of Twente)

Screw-Shaped Magnetic Microrobots to Transform Treatment for Patients with Inoperable Blood Clots

Cardiovascular conditions such as thrombosis pose a significant global health issue, with blood clots being responsible for one in four deaths worldwide each year. A blood clot can obstruct a blood vessel,... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE