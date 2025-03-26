AI-Powered Surgical Planning Tool Improves Pre-Op Planning

Physicians have traditionally relied on flat, 2D images to plan medical procedures. Now, a new application now leverages imaging technologies such as CT scans and MRIs to convert these static 2D images into dynamic 3D models in real-time, using AI and thousands of radiologic images. The goal is to assist physicians in making more informed clinical decisions, allowing them to preserve as much tissue as possible and improve tumor margins.

Olympus Corp. (Tokyo, Japan), in partnership with software firm, Ziosoft (Newark, CA, USA), has introduced its first AI-powered clinical decision tool. This tool integrates advanced imaging analytics and machine learning, giving surgeons greater control over their preoperative planning. The initial three applications launched under the Ziosoft Revoras platform aim to transform liver, lung, and kidney surgeries. The first application, designed for thoracic surgery, converts 2D CT/MRI images into detailed 3D models, helping with lung cancer treatment planning and reducing the need for invasive procedures. The second application targets liver surgeries, assisting general and hepatobiliary surgeons in visualizing liver anatomy, practicing procedures beforehand, and planning liver-sparing surgeries by mapping out blood vessels. The third application focuses on urologic surgery, supporting minimally invasive nephrectomies by accurately evaluating the size, shape, and location of tumors, cysts, or other abnormalities.

The introduction of 3D procedure modeling not only enhances surgical precision but also serves as a valuable educational tool for surgical fellows, guiding newer surgeons through unfamiliar tasks and workflows. This development is in line with Olympus' commitment to improving surgical outcomes through AI-powered clinical decision support. The launch of these applications is part of a broader series of innovations under the "Seeing the Invisible" initiative, which aims to make surgeries safer, more efficient, and consistently successful. Additionally, this surgical planning tool is being introduced alongside Olympus' Intelligent Endoscopy Ecosystem, which integrates AI technologies with hardware, software, services, and data to enhance clinical decision-making and optimize workflows in gastrointestinal care.

"Olympus has a proud legacy in medical technology, particularly as a pioneer in endoscopy. We are excited to partner with Ziosoft, which has its own long history of developing AI software to help physicians make more accurate diagnostic and treatment decisions during procedures," said Darryl Rock, Vice President, Business Unit Leader, Surgical Solutions. "This collaboration represents a significant step forward in Olympus's mission to bring innovative, AI-enabled solutions to the healthcare industry."

"Ziosoft is committed to improving patient outcomes, and we are pleased to collaborate with Olympus to equip clinicians with greater diagnostic capabilities through advanced visualization," said Rajeev Taitriya, Vice President, Business Development and Marketing, Ziosoft. "By combining our expertise in AI-driven imaging with Olympus' leadership in minimally invasive treatment solutions, we can help enhance surgical precision and streamline workflows, ultimately improving patient care. With the rise of lung cancer screening, more patients are undergoing complex segmentectomies, which Ziosoft's REVORAS platform can support by enabling rapid pre-operative planning, allowing thoracic surgeons to make critical surgical decisions in minutes, helping to optimize outcomes and advance the standard of care."