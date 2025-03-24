We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Painless Diabetes Patch to Replace Needle Pricks

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 24 Mar 2025
Image: A close-up of the hydrogel micro needle prototype (Photo courtesy of Angelica Marie Sanchez/University of Waterloo)
Image: A close-up of the hydrogel micro needle prototype (Photo courtesy of Angelica Marie Sanchez/University of Waterloo)

A painless patch that continuously sends a person’s health status to their phone could lead to the commercialization of a healthcare breakthrough for continuous monitoring of blood glucose, ketone, lactate, and more.

Researchers at the University of Waterloo (Waterloo, ON, Canada) have developed small, mini patches, smaller than a typical band-aid, that allow continuous monitoring of blood glucose and ketone levels for individuals with Type 1 diabetes, providing real-time data directly to their smartphones or healthcare providers. This innovation could eliminate the need for the painful, invasive needle pricks currently used to monitor these levels. The technology is particularly critical for Type 1 diabetes patients, who need to monitor both blood glucose and ketone levels. As no continuous ketone monitoring device is currently available, these patches could help reduce the risk of diabetic ketoacidosis, a potentially life-threatening condition caused by elevated ketone levels, by alerting patients when their levels are dangerously high. After successfully validating the patches in animal models, the research team has begun human testing using non-diabetic adults who were asked to take a ketone supplement for effective monitoring. The next phase will involve further validation in diabetic patients, in collaboration with clinical partners.

In addition to their use in diabetes care, the patches are also being developed for continuous monitoring of other conditions, including cardiovascular disease and lactate levels. The team has also created a patch designed for continuous lactate monitoring, utilizing Aptamer probes—special probes made of DNA that can be customized to target any molecule. This overcomes the limitations of enzyme-based sensors, such as those used in current continuous glucose monitors, which are restricted to specific targets with available enzymes. After the successful validation of the Aptamer on animal models, the team has moved forward with human trials for continuous lactate monitoring. This could be particularly beneficial for athletes who need to ensure they are exercising at their optimal condition. Currently, athletes must stop their workout to measure blood lactate levels, which may not represent their real-time lactate levels during exercise. These wearable Aptamer sensors will allow continuous lactate monitoring throughout their workout, providing more accurate and timely data.

“What distinguishes our patches from solid needles is that they are fully painless and compatible with the skin … they’re made out of hydrogels” said Dr. Mahla Poudineh, professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering. “These patches are solid before skin penetration, but upon insertion they start swelling by absorbing the fluid underneath the skin, which would make them flexible and quite compatible with the skin.”

University of Waterloo

