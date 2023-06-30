We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 30 Jun 2023
Image: The new Hillrom Progressa Smart+ Bed system is designed to meet hospitals’ evolving needs (Photo courtesy of Baxter)
Image: The new Hillrom Progressa Smart+ Bed system is designed to meet hospitals’ evolving needs (Photo courtesy of Baxter)

As the critical care environment becomes increasingly demanding and complex due to evolving hospital needs, there is a pressing requirement for innovations that can facilitate patient recovery. Now, a state-of-the-art ICU bed developed in collaboration with nurses and therapists aims to reduce the burden on critical care teams. The bed incorporates novel technology and features to assist care teams in addressing common pulmonary, skin, and mobility challenges in the ICU, while also promoting patient recovery.

Baxter International (Deerfield, IL, USA) has introduced its latest product, the Hillrom Progressa+ bed for the ICU, in the U.S. market, with plans for worldwide expansion slated to commence later this year. The Progressa+ bed incorporates new features designed to make patient care easier for nurses, while simultaneously supporting patient recovery. The ICU bed comes with technologies specifically created to assist with pulmonary needs, protect the skin, and support early mobility protocols. Progressa+ offers in-bed percussion, vibration, and continual lateral rotation therapies, aimed at reducing pulmonary complications linked to immobility. Moreover, the enhanced bed frame allows for easier access to the head of the bed for intubation and other procedures.

The ICU bed also features improved support surfaces to optimize skin protection and wound healing. The bed's new top cover facilitates easier cleaning. Used in combination with an integrated lift system, Progressa+ helps care teams in adhering to patient mobility protocols, while simultaneously minimizing clinician injury risk. The one-button FullChair with sit-to-stand Chair Egress feature allows clinicians to move patients safely and effortlessly. Baxter has made Progressa+ available in the U.S., and plans are in place to launch this advanced ICU bed in additional global markets over the next 18 months.

“Our new and improved Progressa+ is a ‘true ICU bed,’ designed for the realities of critical care, where patient needs are high and clinical staff can be stretched thin,” said Julie Brewer, president, Baxter’s Patient Support Systems, Global Surgical Solutions and Care Communications businesses. “We asked ICU care teams how we could make their jobs easier, and then designed the next generation of our leading ICU bed with features that help address challenges, such as reducing the strain on nursing resources, lessening the risk of pressure injuries and simplifying patient positioning.”

Baxter International

