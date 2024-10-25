AI Tool Helps Identify Heart Failure Risk in Diabetes Patients

Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AI Surgical TechniquesPatient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events
- Inflammation Reducing Antibody Could Serve as Cardio-Immunotherapy for Heart Failure Patients
- AI Tool Accurately Identifies Patients Who Could Require Emergency Hospital Admission
- AI-Powered Wearable Camera System Detects Errors in Medication Delivery
- Simple Risk Score Model Helps Wean Patients from Mechanical Circulatory Support
- Re-Engineered Immune Cells Penetrate and Kill Solid Tumors
- TAVI Procedure Supported by Radial Artery Access Reduces Bleeding Complications
- Portable Surgical Robot Seamlessly Integrates into Any OR for Performing Cholecystectomy Procedures
- New Thoracic Surgery Risk Calculators Support Preoperative Decision-Making
- Surgical Platform with Miniature Humanoid-Shaped Robotic Arms Provides Human Level Dexterity
- Precision Surgical Technique Enables Lymph Node Detection and Removal in Endometrial Cancer
- First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds
- Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
- Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput
- Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
- Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control Landscape
- Smith+Nephew and JointVue Partner on Ultrasound Preoperative Planning in Robotics-Assisted Surgery
- Stryker Completes Acquisition of NICO Corporation
- BD Completes Acquisition of Critical Care from Edwards Lifesciences
- ZOLL to Acquire Vyaire Medical’s Ventilator Business
- Getinge Acquires Organ Transport Products and Services Company Paragonix Technologies
- Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
- AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock Capacity
- AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical Records
- First Fully Autonomous Generative AI Personalized Medical Authorizations System Reduces Care Delay
- Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds
- Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC Testing
- New 8-Minute Blood Test to Diagnose or Rule Out Heart Attack Shortens ED Stay
- 5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics
- POCT for Infectious Diseases Delivers Laboratory Equivalent Pathology Results
- Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing
