3D-Printed Bandage to Help Heal Chronic Wounds

Chronic wounds such as diabetic ulcers and pressure sores can persist for months or even years, especially in people with diabetes or limited mobility. More...

These wounds often receive poor oxygen supply, slowing the body’s natural healing process and increasing the risk of infection. Traditional dressings may not always provide the specialized support needed for these difficult-to-heal injuries. Researchers are now exploring a new approach using customizable 3D-printed medicated patches designed to support tissue repair and prevent infection.

Scientists at the University of Mississippi (Oxford, MS, USA) have developed a breathable wound scaffold that can be produced using 3D printing technology and tailored to match the size and shape of a patient’s wound. The patch is made from chitosan, a biodegradable material derived from crustaceans, insects, and fungi. Chitosan is combined with plant-derived antimicrobial compounds that help protect wounds from infection while supporting the growth of new skin cells.

The 3D-printed scaffold functions as both a protective barrier and a structural support for tissue repair. It gradually releases natural antibacterial agents that help prevent microbial growth without relying on conventional antibiotics. Unlike many wound dressings that are produced using organic solvents, the new scaffold avoids chemicals that may hinder healing. The material, highlighted in the European Journal of Pharmaceutics and Biopharmaceutics, is also biodegradable, meaning it can gradually dissolve as the wound heals, eliminating the need for surgical removal.

Because the scaffold is produced using a 3D printer, it can be customized to fit wounds on different parts of the body. Researchers suggest the technology could also be useful in situations where traditional bandages are not practical, including battlefield or emergency medical settings where on-demand wound treatment is needed. Before the technology can be used clinically, further testing and regulatory review will be required to evaluate its safety and effectiveness.

"Depending on what kind of wound it is, a regular bandage might work well and this wouldn't be necessary," said Michael Repka, distinguished professor of pharmaceutics and drug delivery. "But there are a lot of applications for this technology. If you have a generator that can run these 3D printers, you can print the scaffold you need based on what kind of wound has occurred."

