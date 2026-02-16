We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Werfen

Download Mobile App




AI-Based OCT Image Analysis Identifies High-Risk Plaques in Coronary Arteries

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 16 Feb 2026

Lipid-rich plaques inside coronary arteries are strongly associated with heart attacks and other major cardiac events. More...

While optical coherence tomography (OCT) provides detailed images of vessel structure during coronary interventions, it does not directly reveal the composition of the vessel wall. Identifying dangerous plaques, therefore, often depends heavily on a physician's experience and visual interpretation. Researchers have now developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-based method that detects and maps lipid deposits within OCT images, potentially enabling earlier identification of high-risk plaques.

Researchers at Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST, Daejeon, South Korea), in collaboration with Korea University Guro Hospital (Seoul, South Korea), have developed a technique to extract wavelength-dependent spectral information embedded within OCT signals and integrate it into a deep learning framework. Because different tissues absorb and reflect light differently, lipid, fibrous tissue, and calcium produce distinct optical signatures. The AI model analyzes these subtle spectral patterns and automatically highlights regions likely to contain lipid-rich plaques, without requiring hardware modifications to existing clinical OCT systems.

Unlike conventional AI systems that require detailed pixel-level annotations, the new approach learns from simpler frame-level labels indicating whether lipid is present. This significantly reduces the burden of data labeling and improves practicality for clinical use. Validation using intravascular imaging data from a rabbit model of atherosclerosis showed strong classification performance and good spatial agreement with histopathology findings. The results, published in Biomedical Optics Express, demonstrate accurate detection of lipid-rich plaques.

The system could provide additional information during coronary interventions to support risk assessment, treatment planning, and evaluation of therapeutic response. By working with existing OCT platforms, the method offers a scalable pathway toward clinical integration. Researchers are now refining processing speed and robustness to enable real-time use and plan further validation using human coronary artery data. They also aim to explore the adaptation of the framework to other intravascular and optical imaging technologies.

“During a coronary intervention, this method could provide clinicians with additional information to support risk assessment, procedural planning, and evaluation of treatment response,” said research team leader Hyeong Soo Nam from KAIST. “Ultimately, it has the potential to contribute to safer clinical decision making, more individualized treatment strategies, and improved long-term management of patients with coronary artery disease.”

Related Links:
KAIST
Korea University Guro Hospital


Visit expo >
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
Syringes
Prefilled Saline Flush Syringes
Adjustable Mobile Barrier
M-458
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
Machine Learning Model Cuts Canceled Liver Transplants By 60%
Image: Patient Flow Agent automates time‑critical actions that help eliminate discharge delays and free scarce beds (Photo courtesy of Kontakt.io)

AI Tool Promises to Reduce Length of Hospital Stays and Free Up Beds

Hospitals worldwide struggle with avoidable inpatient delays that extend length of stay, constrain bed capacity, and depress throughput. To help address these challenges, Kontakt.io has introduced Patient... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Bioadhesive Patch Eliminates Cancer Cells That Remain After Brain Tumor Surgery
Wearable Patch Provides Up-To-The-Minute Readouts of Medication Levels in Body
Living Implant Could End Daily Insulin Injections
Image: The AI algorithm analyzes digital stethoscope recordings to identify serious valve disease earlier (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI Stethoscope Spots Heart Valve Disease Earlier Than GPs

Valvular heart disease affects more than half of people over 65, yet it often goes undiagnosed until symptoms become severe. In advanced stages, untreated cases can carry a mortality risk of up to 80%... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Bi...
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
mage: The EHR–driven tool could help doctors intervene earlier to protect transplanted kidneys (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

EMR-Based Tool Predicts Graft Failure After Kidney Transplant

Kidney transplantation offers patients with end-stage kidney disease longer survival and better quality of life than dialysis, yet graft failure remains a major challenge. Although a successful transplant... Read more

Business

view channel
Medtronic and Mindray Expand Strategic Partnership to Ambulatory Surgery Centers...
FDA Clearance Expands Robotic Options for Minimally Invasive Heart Surgery
WHX in Dubai (formerly Arab Health) to debut specialised Biotech & Life Sciences...
Image: Medtronic’s intent to acquire CathWorks follows a 2022 strategic partnership with a co-promotion agreement for the FFRangio System (Photo courtesy of CathWorks)

Medtronic to Acquire Coronary Artery Medtech Company CathWorks

Medtronic plc (Galway, Ireland) has announced that it will exercise its option to acquire CathWorks (Kfar Saba, Israel), a privately held medical device company, which aims to transform how coronary artery... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2025
Medica 2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022

 

MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2026 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE