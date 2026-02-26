We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Specialized Dressing with Sensor Monitors pH Levels in Chronic Wounds

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 26 Feb 2026

Any wound has the potential to become chronic, but the risk is significantly higher in individuals with certain medical conditions. More...

Once a wound becomes chronic, healing slows, complications increase, and treatment becomes more complex. Because the chemical environment of a wound changes during healing, early detection of abnormal patterns is critical to prevent long-term complications. Now, researchers have developed a sensor-integrated wound dressing capable of continuously monitoring wound pH, offering a way to track healing progress and identify early signs of chronic wound development.

The dressing, developed by researchers at Koç University (Istanbul, Turkey), integrates a pH sensor within a hybrid structure designed for continuous wound monitoring, particularly in chronic wound care. The device combines a gel-like layer that directly interfaces with the wound surface and a thin paper-based layer that guides wound fluid transport. This design enables sustained sensor contact with the wound environment while facilitating efficient fluid management, ensuring reliable long-term pH measurements.

Experimental results demonstrated that the hybrid gel–paper structure significantly improved fluid handling compared to gel-only systems. The new design achieved approximately four times greater fluid absorption, allowing continuous and stable monitoring of the wound’s chemical environment. The findings, published in ACS Sensors, show that monitoring pH over time provides valuable insight into the biological and chemical processes at the wound site, helping clinicians assess whether healing is progressing appropriately.

By enabling real-time pH tracking, the dressing may support earlier detection and management of chronic wound development. Continuous monitoring can help guide timely interventions, adjust treatments, and improve patient outcomes across a wide range of wound types. Made from relatively simple and biodegradable materials, the system offers a more sustainable alternative for single-use wound dressings while functioning as an integrated sensor platform. The technology could pave the way for smarter, environmentally friendly wound care solutions in both hospital and home settings.

Related Links:
Koç University


