We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Werfen

Download Mobile App




Brain Implant Records Neural Signals and Delivers Precise Medication

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 26 Feb 2026

Neurological diseases such as epilepsy involve complex interactions across multiple layers of the brain, yet current implants can typically stimulate or record activity from only a single point. More...

Most existing brain electrodes are made from rigid materials that may irritate tissue and trigger inflammatory responses over time. Conventional optical fibers also limit stimulation and measurement to their distal tip, restricting access to deeper and interconnected brain regions. Now, a newly developed needle-thin brain implant integrates multiple functions along its length, enabling neural signal recording and precisely targeted drug delivery across different brain areas with reduced tissue damage.

The implant, known as the microfluidic Axialtrode (mAxialtrode), was constructed by researchers from the Technical University of Denmark (DTU, Lyngby, Denmark), along with collaborators, using soft, plastic-like optical fibers and is designed to move with brain tissue rather than cut through it. The fiber is manufactured by heating and drawing a polymer rod into a thin strand, like producing fine sugar threads, but with high precision. It contains a central light-conducting core surrounded by eight microscopic channels that transport fluids and house ultra-thin metal wires for electrical recordings.

The angled tip design minimizes insertion damage while allowing distributed functional interfaces along the implant’s length. The researchers validated the technology both in laboratory settings and in vivo in mice. The implant was connected to light sources, electrical recording systems, and micro-pumps for fluid delivery. Experiments demonstrated that the device could stimulate neurons with blue and red light, record electrical activity from superficial and deeper layers such as the cerebral cortex and hippocampus, and inject substances at depths separated by up to three millimeters.

All functions were achieved using a single lightweight fiber without visible discomfort to the animals. The findings, published in Advanced Science, show that the mAxialtrode can integrate stimulation, recording, and targeted delivery within one minimally invasive platform. The technology was initially designed for fundamental brain research, enabling scientists to better study signal transmission across layers involved in epilepsy, memory, and decision-making.

By overcoming the limitations of single-point stimulation, it offers a more comprehensive understanding of neural circuit dynamics. In the long term, the implant could support clinical applications such as targeted drug delivery combined with electrical or light-based stimulation for neurological disorders. Researchers are currently pursuing patent protection and exploring pathways for further development, safety validation, and potential clinical testing.

Related Links:
DTU 


Visit expo >
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
ow Frequency Pulse Massager
ET10 L
Radiation Safety Barrier
RayShield Intensi-Barrier
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
Machine Learning Model Cuts Canceled Liver Transplants By 60%
Image: Patient Flow Agent automates time‑critical actions that help eliminate discharge delays and free scarce beds (Photo courtesy of Kontakt.io)

AI Tool Promises to Reduce Length of Hospital Stays and Free Up Beds

Hospitals worldwide struggle with avoidable inpatient delays that extend length of stay, constrain bed capacity, and depress throughput. To help address these challenges, Kontakt.io has introduced Patient... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
3D-Printed Swallowable Robot Could Perform Gastrointestinal Procedures
Next-Gen Hydrogel Could Transform Soft Tissue and Organ Repair
Engineered Cancer Eating Bacteria Consume Tumors from Inside Out
Image: Clinically informed AI outperformed foundation models in spinal cord disease prediction (Photo courtesy of Shutterstock)

AI Model Could Help Diagnose Spinal Cord Disease Up To 30 Months Earlier

Cervical spondylotic myelopathy (CSM) is the leading cause of spinal cord dysfunction in older adults and occurs when arthritis in the neck compresses the spinal cord. The condition is chronic and progressive,... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Bi...
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
mage: The EHR–driven tool could help doctors intervene earlier to protect transplanted kidneys (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

EMR-Based Tool Predicts Graft Failure After Kidney Transplant

Kidney transplantation offers patients with end-stage kidney disease longer survival and better quality of life than dialysis, yet graft failure remains a major challenge. Although a successful transplant... Read more

Business

view channel
Medtronic and Mindray Expand Strategic Partnership to Ambulatory Surgery Centers...
FDA Clearance Expands Robotic Options for Minimally Invasive Heart Surgery
WHX in Dubai (formerly Arab Health) to debut specialised Biotech & Life Sciences...
Image: Medtronic’s intent to acquire CathWorks follows a 2022 strategic partnership with a co-promotion agreement for the FFRangio System (Photo courtesy of CathWorks)

Medtronic to Acquire Coronary Artery Medtech Company CathWorks

Medtronic plc (Galway, Ireland) has announced that it will exercise its option to acquire CathWorks (Kfar Saba, Israel), a privately held medical device company, which aims to transform how coronary artery... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2025
Medica 2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022

 

MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2026 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE