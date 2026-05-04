New Brain-Computer Interface Targets Treatment-Resistant Depression

Treatment-resistant depression remains a major clinical challenge, with patients often cycling through multiple medications and therapies without adequate or durable relief. More...

Nearly 3 million Americans are affected, adding to disability burden and care complexity. Clinicians are exploring neuromodulation approaches that reduce invasiveness and streamline delivery in outpatient settings. A new brain-computer interface now moves into first-in-human evaluation in the United States after receiving authorization to begin a safety-focused clinical study.

Motif Neurotech’s Motif XCS System is a small, wirelessly powered brain-computer interface designed for adults with treatment-resistant depression. The implant, called the DOT, sits within the skull bone over a cortical target well established for depression therapy and delivers gentle electrical stimulation to modulate dysfunctional circuits. The device is approximately the size of a blueberry and is intended to be placed during a 20-minute outpatient procedure. Because it does not contact brain tissue, the approach is described as less invasive than traditional neural implants. The system is also being developed to monitor brain signals to provide objective measures that can guide individualized therapy.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved an Investigational Device Exemption for the RESONATE Early Feasibility Study. The study will assess the safety and viability of the wirelessly powered XCS System in patients with treatment-resistant depression. Primary goals include confirming that the device and procedure are safe over 12 months following implantation. Secondary measures will track changes in depression symptoms using widely used clinical assessments and will monitor quality of life, anxiety, and cognitive function.

RESONATE is planned across up to eight institutions: Baylor College of Medicine, Massachusetts General Brigham, Emory Healthcare, UTHealth Houston, University of Iowa, University of Utah Health, New York University, and Brain Health Consultants (Houston). The program builds on more than a decade of foundational research at Rice University supported by DARPA, ARPAH, and the NIH BRAIN Initiative. Prior peer-reviewed publications have shown that the device can stimulate the human brain without contacting its surface.

“Treatment-resistant depression is one of the leading causes of disability and suicide in the U.S. and worldwide. Individuals with this condition have often tried a long list of medications and therapies and are still suffering. The RESONATE study gives us the opportunity to offer something genuinely new to people who have run out of options,” said Sameer Sheth, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Neurosurgery at Baylor College of Medicine, Co-founder of Motif, Director of the Cain Foundation Labs at Texas Children’s Hospital, and Principal Investigator for the RESONATE study.

“With XCS therapy, we seek to achieve an optimal balance of effectiveness and non-invasiveness. The device's ability to stimulate and address dysfunctional brain circuits while avoiding direct contact with the brain will hopefully lead to safe and durable symptom improvement, in a form factor that patients find acceptable,” said Sunil Sheth, M.D., Co-founder of Motif, Associate Professor of Neurology, UTHealth Houston.

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