We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Review Advances Precision Care Pathway for Meningioma Management

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 21 Apr 2026

Meningiomas are the most common primary brain tumors and account for about 37% of central nervous system tumors, often impairing neurological function depending on where they arise. More...

Care has traditionally relied on microscopic appearance, which can make individualized decisions about recurrence risk and treatment challenging. A new review now demonstrates a precision-oncology pathway that integrates molecular, imaging, and clinical information to enable more patient-centered care.

Mayo Clinic led a comprehensive review in Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology that maps a modern, multidisciplinary approach to meningioma management. The work emphasizes tailoring decisions to each patient by combining tumor biology, advanced imaging, and clinical context. It highlights a shift away from one-size-fits-all strategies toward frameworks that support diagnosis, surveillance, and treatment aligned with individual risk.

The review identifies several technology-enabled advances. Molecular classification systems are improving prognostication by distinguishing tumors more likely to grow or recur, thereby informing earlier, targeted interventions. Advanced imaging, including PET/MRI, supports earlier detection of residual or returning disease to guide timely therapy. Surgical refinements and precision radiotherapy techniques aim to reduce complications while preserving neurological function.

Traditionally, treatment decisions have been guided by tumor appearance under a microscope. The review highlights a shift toward integrating molecular, imaging, and clinical data to individualize care. The authors describe a treatment pathway that spans active surveillance, used to avoid unnecessary intervention and preserve quality of life, to minimally invasive surgery and highly targeted radiation when treatment is required.

For aggressive or recurrent disease, emerging options such as targeted therapies, immunotherapy, and radioligand treatments are increasingly selected based on molecular profiling and advanced imaging. Together, these approaches illustrate how combining multimodal data can optimize outcomes while reducing overtreatment.

Published in Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology on April 13, the review draws on global expertise and is intended to support care teams as they translate rapidly evolving science into practice. According to the summary, the overarching direction is toward more personalized, timely treatment tailored to each patient’s tumor characteristics and clinical status.

“This work synthesizes rapidly evolving science to support more personalized care for patients with meningioma. With insights and technologies emerging quickly, there is an urgent need to translate new knowledge into clinical practice. This review helps care teams make more informed decisions to improve outcomes and quality of life for patients,” said Gelareh Zadeh, M.D., Ph.D., chair of the Department of Neurologic Surgery at Mayo Clinic in Rochester and senior author of the review.

“This is about redefining how we care for patients with the most common type of brain tumor. It moves us beyond a one-size-fits-all approach toward more personalized care,” said Dr. Zadeh.

Related Links
Mayo Clinic


Visit expo >
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
New
Gold Member
Handheld Blood Glucose Analyzer
STAT-Site
New
Resorbable Bovine Collagen Membrane
GenDerm
New
Blood Gas Analyzer
i-Check200
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
Algorithm Identifies Cardiac Arrest Hotspots to Guide AED Placement
AI Analysis of Pericardial Fat Refines Long-Term Heart Disease Risk
Machine Learning Approach Enhances Liver Cancer Risk Stratification
Image: Examples of StrivePD Guardian messages (photo courtesy of Rune Labs)

AI Platform Interprets Real-Time Wearable Data for Parkinson’s Management

Parkinson’s disease presents fluctuating motor and non-motor symptoms that complicate day-to-day self-management and clinical decision-making. Care teams require timely, longitudinal insight into medication... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Bioengineered Ligament Aims to Improve ACL Repair Outcomes
Thrombectomy Device with Real-Time Control Targets LVO Stroke
Fish-Skin Graft Shortens Hospital Stay in Severe Burns
Image: Mike Kovach, a 71-year-old bladder cancer survivor from Shelby, Ohio, uses a pump to reduce swelling from lymphedema, a side effect of his cancer treatment (photo courtesy of the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center)

Innovative Microsurgery Advances Treatment of Cancer-Related Lymphedema

Lymphedema is long-term swelling in an arm, hand, leg, or foot that can follow cancer treatment when lymph vessels are damaged. It causes pain, restricts mobility, and increases infection risk, with lasting... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
Image: Wearable sleep data can help clinicians personalize pulmonary rehabilitation plans (photo credit 123RF)

Wearable Sleep Data Predict Adherence to Pulmonary Rehabilitation

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a long-term lung disorder that makes breathing difficult and often disturbs sleep, reducing energy for daily activities. Limited engagement in pulmonary... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Voice-Driven AI System Enables Structured GI Procedure Documentation
EMR-Based Tool Predicts Graft Failure After Kidney Transplant
Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Bi...
Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock

Automated System Classifies and Tracks Cardiogenic Shock Across Hospital Settings

Cardiogenic shock remains a difficult, time-sensitive emergency, with delayed identification driving poor outcomes and persistently high mortality. Many cases go undocumented even at advanced stages, hindering... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
AI-Enabled Platform Supports Clinical Decision-Making in Melanoma Detection
Image: Hyperfine’s Swoop platform is a portable, ultra-low-field MRI system that is FDA-cleard for brain imaging in patients of all ages (photo courtesy of Hyperfine)

Portable MRI System Gains CE Mark for Point-of-Care Brain Imaging

Rapid neurological assessment in emergency and critical care often hinges on timely brain imaging, yet access to MRI at the point of care remains limited. Diffusion-weighted imaging is central to stroke... Read more

Business

view channel
Sinocare Presents AI-Driven Integrated Digital Health Solutions at CMEF
New Partnership Advances Physical AI into Perioperative Workflows
GE HealthCare and Medtronic Expand Alliance with Intraoperative Imaging Integrat...
Image: Breast Suite is a cloud-based suite of modular, interoperable applications that integrates into existing breast imaging workflows (photo courtesy of DeepHealth)

GE HealthCare, DeepHealth Expand AI Breast Imaging Collaboration

GE HealthCare and DeepHealth, a RadNet subsidiary, have expanded their collaboration to bring enhanced capabilities of DeepHealth’s new AI-powered Breast Suite to market, including ProFound Pro and Safeguard Review.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2025
Medica 2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022

 

MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2026 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE