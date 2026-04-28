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Torqueable Microcatheters Enhance Navigation in Complex Coronary Lesions

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 28 Apr 2026

Interventional cardiologists frequently encounter tortuous vessels and heavily calcified or fibrotic coronary lesions that complicate guidewire control and device delivery. More...

Stable, predictable torque and rotational freedom are essential to cross septals and microchannels while maintaining catheter support. A new system has launched that focuses on spinning freedom and torque transmission to aid controlled navigation and lesion crossing in complex coronary anatomies.

Reflow Medical (San Clemente, CA, USA) has introduced the next-generation Cora Flex and Cora Force Torqueable Microcatheters in the U.S., now commercially available following their market debut on April 23, 2026. The devices are intended for complex coronary interventions and are designed to enhance operator control during challenging procedures. The launch centers on improved spinning freedom and torque transmission to support precise lesion crossing.

The updated microcatheters incorporate refinements to the hub, shaft construction, and distal profile to improve handling, pushability, and trackability. Cora Flex is designed to support navigation in tortuous vessels, septals, and microchannels. Cora Force features a metal tip engineered to provide additional pushability and tip force in more resistant, calcified, and fibrotic lesions.

Both devices are built on Cora Tech, a proprietary construction that uses a no-liner design with polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)-coated coils to enable unrestricted torque rotation. A stainless-steel braid is intended to support controlled torque transmission and catheter stability. Together, these features are aimed at delivering predictable torque and precise control, particularly when navigating tortuous anatomy.

The company has announced that the coronary Cora Catheters line is FDA approved. Reflow Medical has also recently expanded its presence in the coronary segment, including presentation of first-in-human data from the DEEPER CORONARY study evaluating the Spur Elute Coronary Sirolimus-Eluting Retrievable Stent System for the treatment of coronary in-stent restenosis. The U.S. introduction of the next-generation Cora platform is positioned to broaden the company’s coronary portfolio for patients with coronary artery disease.

“The new Cora Torqueable Microcatheters are truly next-generation devices that will become a standard in my daily practice. Both versions deliver outstanding performance, especially spinning freedom. I can rotate the catheter without the risk of guidewire lock-up, which is a major benefit when crossing challenging anatomies,” said Garrett B. Wong, MD, FACC, FSCAI, Clinical Professor of Medicine at the UC Davis Medical Center, Sacramento, California.

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