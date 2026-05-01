Noninvasive Skull Sensor Detects Early Deterioration in Acute Brain Injury

Critically ill patients with traumatic brain injury or stroke can suffer secondary brain damage even when standard intracranial pressure and blood pressure targets appear adequate. More...

Such injury arises from impaired cerebral perfusion and hypoxia, and it can progress rapidly with lasting disability. Intensive care teams need earlier, patient-specific indicators to guide timely intervention. To help address this challenge, a Brazilian team has introduced a noninvasive skull sensor designed to enhance bedside brain monitoring in the intensive care unit.

Developed by brain4care and clinically studied at Hospital 9 de Julho in São Paulo, with involvement from Hospital das Clínicas of the University of São Paulo Medical School (FM-USP), the device aims to close gaps left by conventional metrics. The study compared usual guideline-directed care with and without continuous assessment of brain dynamics. Investigators collected data over five years in neurocritical patients to evaluate clinical and operational outcomes.

The technology uses a headband-mounted, noninvasive sensor to detect micro-movements of the skull bone synchronized with heartbeats. The captured waveform is transformed into a signal that reflects intracranial compliance and cerebral dynamics. Intracranial compliance is the skull’s ability to accommodate increases in intracranial volume without a significant rise in intracranial pressure. This approach enables recognition of deterioration before intracranial pressure rises, allowing earlier intervention.

Traditional reliance on intracranial pressure (ICP) and cerebral perfusion pressure (CPP) can miss cerebral hypoxia at the tissue level. The method was compared with partial pressure of brain tissue oxygen (PtiO2), an invasive gold standard that requires neurosurgical insertion of a catheterized sensor and is typically restricted to highly resourced centers. In the evaluation, more than 80% of patients showed dangerously low cerebral oxygenation despite ICP and CPP values within recommended ranges, raising concern for silent secondary injury.

Outcomes favored the group monitored with intracranial compliance. Mortality was lower (5.88% versus 37.25%), functional independence at discharge was higher (58.8% versus 27.5%), and lengths of stay were shorter, with intensive care reduced by 3.7 days and overall hospitalization by 4.14 days. Readmissions were less frequent (12.5% versus 38.7%), translating to estimated savings of BRL 68,800 per patient. Findings were published in Cost Effectiveness and Resource Allocation.

The study conducted in São Paulo represents an initial step in clinically assessing the technology. Future investigations will need to involve larger patient populations across multiple hospital sites. By removing the reliance on expensive, disposable, invasive sensors, the approach significantly reduces costs. Unlike intracranial monitoring tools such as PtiO₂, the system does not require surgical placement or implantation in the brain. This avoids the need for highly specialized implantation teams and broadens the technology’s applicability to hospitals with different levels of resources and infrastructure.

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Hospital 9 de Julho in São Paulo

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