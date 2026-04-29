We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
19 May 2026 - 22 May 2026
Hospitalar 2026
17 Jun 2026 - 19 Jun 2026
WHX Miami 2026
05 Oct 2026 - 06 Oct 2026
2026 World Pediatrics Conference

Dual-Energy Ablation and Conduction System Pacing Show Positive Early Outcomes

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 29 Apr 2026

Atrial fibrillation and other arrhythmias are common in both hospitalized and ambulatory patients, often complicating hemodynamic stability, stroke prevention, and perioperative care. More...

Within this context, choices around ablation energy sources and physiologic pacing devices play a central role in determining safety, efficacy, and workflow. New late-breaking findings presented at a major electrophysiology meeting highlight progress on both fronts, with a dual-energy ablation catheter and novel conduction system pacing platforms demonstrating positive outcomes in early and mid-term evaluations.

At Heart Rhythm Society 2026 in Chicago, Abbott (Abbott Park, IL, USA) reported late-breaking results spanning pulsed field ablation and conduction system pacing. The programs included six-month outcomes from the FlexPulse IDE study evaluating the TactiFlex Duo Ablation Catheter, Sensor Enabled. Also included were new data from the Volt Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) System for posterior wall ablation. In addition, investigators presented three-month results from the ASCEND CSP IDE trial of the investigational UltiSynq CSP implantable cardioverter-defibrillator lead, as well as a first-in-human evaluation of the investigational AVEIR CSP leadless pacemaker system. Both pacing data presentations were simultaneously published in Heart Rhythm.

The TactiFlex Duo catheter provides two energy modes to tailor therapy to complex disease or anatomy: radiofrequency energy, which uses heat to destroy tissue responsible for erratic heart signals, and pulsed field ablation, which uses high‑energy electrical pulses to destroy cells causing abnormal rhythms. The conduction system pacing technologies are designed to deliver left bundle branch pacing to more closely replicate the heart’s natural electrical activation. The UltiSynq lead is designed for implantation in the left bundle branch area or the right ventricle to deliver both pacing and defibrillation.

The FlexPulse IDE study was designed to secure U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the TactiFlex Duo catheter, which received CE Mark in Europe earlier this year. The Volt PFA System secured U.S. FDA approval and CE Mark last year. The TactiFlex Duo catheter, AVEIR CSP leadless pacemaker system, and UltiSynq CSP lead remain approved for investigational use only in the United States.

In the 188‑patient FlexPulse IDE study, six‑month outcomes showed 87% of participants were free from documented arrhythmias. Safety was reported at 98.3% with no major safety events. Most participants (93.3%) were treated exclusively with pulsed field ablation, and 93.9% did not require an additional ablation after the first round of therapy.

In ASCEND, the investigational UltiSynq CSP lead met pre‑specified primary safety and effectiveness endpoints at three months. A first‑in‑human, 19‑patient study of the investigational AVEIR CSP leadless pacemaker reported a high implantation success rate, delivery of pacing that closely followed natural electrical pathways, reliable electrical performance through one month, and consistent device‑to‑device communication in a dual‑chamber setting. 

Six‑month data from the Volt CE Mark Extension Cohort confirmed freedom from atrial fibrillation recurrence when the posterior wall was treated in addition to standard therapy, with physicians reporting fewer therapy applications on average (4.1 per vein and 10.7 per posterior wall ablation) and no patient or procedure‑related complications.


Visit expo >
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
New
X-Ray Generator
Advantage Plus Generators
New
Digital Radiography System (Ceiling Free)
Digix CF Series
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Platform Interprets Real-Time Wearable Data for Parkinson’s Management
Algorithm Identifies Cardiac Arrest Hotspots to Guide AED Placement
AI Analysis of Pericardial Fat Refines Long-Term Heart Disease Risk
Image: Infographic showing AI estimation of retinal age from a single fundus photograph (©Takahiro Ninomiya et al., Tohoku University)

AI Model Uses Eye Imaging to Identify Risk of Major Systemic Diseases

Early detection of systemic disease risk remains a persistent challenge in population health screening. Cardiometabolic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and stroke often progress without symptoms... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Finger Cuff Algorithm Enables Noninvasive Screening for Aortic Stenosis
Graphene-Based Material Selectively Eliminates Bacteria While Sparing Human Cell...
Dried Platelet Biologic Reduces Hemorrhage After Traumatic Brain Injury
Image: Researchers are advancing newborn screening for critical congenital heart disease using vibration-based and contactless tools (photo credit: Shutterstock)

Vibration-Based Tools Aim to Improve Newborn Screening for Heart Defects

Critical congenital heart diseases are life-threatening structural heart defects present at birth. Early recognition is essential because affected infants require medication or surgery within the first year of life.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
Image: Wearable sleep data can help clinicians personalize pulmonary rehabilitation plans (photo credit 123RF)

Wearable Sleep Data Predict Adherence to Pulmonary Rehabilitation

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a long-term lung disorder that makes breathing difficult and often disturbs sleep, reducing energy for daily activities. Limited engagement in pulmonary... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Continuous Monitoring Platform Detects Infection Risk Across Care Transitions
Automated System Classifies and Tracks Cardiogenic Shock Across Hospital Setting...
Voice-Driven AI System Enables Structured GI Procedure Documentation
Image: The Viz Subdural solution is powered by the Viz.ai platform and includes Viz Assist, which provides artificial intelligence–driven chart summarization (photo courtesy of Viz.ai)

AI System Detects and Quantifies Chronic Subdural Hematoma

Viz.ai (San Francisco, CA, USA) announced a strategic commercialization collaboration with Johnson & Johnson (New Brunswick, NJ, USA) to expand access in the United States to the Viz Subdural solution... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
AI-Enabled Platform Supports Clinical Decision-Making in Melanoma Detection
Image: Hyperfine’s Swoop platform is a portable, ultra-low-field MRI system that is FDA-cleard for brain imaging in patients of all ages (photo courtesy of Hyperfine)

Portable MRI System Gains CE Mark for Point-of-Care Brain Imaging

Rapid neurological assessment in emergency and critical care often hinges on timely brain imaging, yet access to MRI at the point of care remains limited. Diffusion-weighted imaging is central to stroke... Read more

Business

view channel
Proximie Advances AI-Driven Intelligent Operating Rooms with NVIDIA Collaboratio...
GE HealthCare, DeepHealth Expand AI Breast Imaging Collaboration
Sinocare Presents AI-Driven Integrated Digital Health Solutions at CMEF
Image: At HRS 2026, attendees will be able to participate in interactive, hands-on demonstrations highlighting integrated capabilities across Johnson & Johnson’s electrophysiology portfolio (photo courtesy of Johnson & Johnson)

Johnson & Johnson Launches AI-Driven Cardiac Mapping System

Johnson & Johnson has introduced the CARTOSOUND SONATA Module for the CARTO System at the Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) 2026 meeting in Chicago. The module uses artificial intelligence with the CARTO... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2025
Medica 2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022

 

MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2026 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE