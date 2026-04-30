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Bacteria-Resistant Urinary Catheter Coating Reduces Infections and Antibiotic Use

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 30 Apr 2026

Catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTIs) are a major hospital-acquired infection, responsible for about 75% of urinary tract infections acquired in hospitals. More...

They increase morbidity and drive antibiotic use as bacteria colonize catheter surfaces. To address this burden, researchers have developed a bacteria‑resistant coating for urinary catheters. A new clinical study shows the coated device reduced CAUTIs and curtailed antibiotic use compared with standard care.

The Camstent Coated Catheter incorporates a bacteria‑resistant polymer coating developed by scientists at the University of Nottingham in collaboration with Camstent. The device is designed for patients requiring indwelling urinary catheterization during hospitalization or longer-term care. The aim is to disrupt early steps of surface colonization that lead to symptomatic infection and treatment escalation.

The coating derives from a group of structurally related polymers identified through high‑throughput screening at the University of Nottingham. These materials reduce the ability of bacteria such as Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus to attach to catheter surfaces. Rather than killing bacteria, the polymers act as repellents that prevent the formation of protective biofilm communities, interrupting the earliest stages of device‑associated infection.

A prospective multicenter randomized clinical study reported that use of the coated catheter reduced CAUTIs by one‑third compared with standard care. The need for antibiotics was cut by more than half in the coated‑catheter arm. Among patients with long‑term catheterization, no symptomatic CAUTIs occurred with the coated device, compared with 20% in the standard‑care group.

CAUTIs remain a frequent healthcare‑associated infection worldwide. During hospitalization, approximately 10%–25% of patients receive an indwelling urinary catheter, and about 20% of these patients develop CAUTIs. The study was published in Antibiotics and builds on 2012 research from the University of Nottingham’s Schools of Pharmacy, Life Sciences, and Chemical Engineering that first described these anti‑biofilm polymers, which have since been commercialized for urinary catheters with Camstent.

"These encouraging clinical trial results represent a significant milestone in the advancement of our technology. Building on this progress, we have now accelerated the commercialization phase in the U.K. as well as actively pursuing opportunities to broaden access across additional regions. To support this next stage of growth and meet increasing demand, we are making strategic investments in automation and expanding our production capacity. These efforts will enable us to scale efficiently while maintaining the highest standards of quality and reliability as adoption continues to grow," said Mark Harwood, CEO at Camstent.

Related Links
University of Nottingham
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