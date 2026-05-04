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Automated Robotic Imaging System Enhances Full-Body Skin Cancer Screening

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 04 May 2026

Demand for skin screening continues to outpace capacity, with waitlists stretching months, and thorough documentation is often limited. More...

Early detection is challenging because 80% of melanomas are new lesions, underscoring the need for standardized, comprehensive imaging. In dermatology, screening is the highest-volume procedure yet remains time-consuming for clinicians. A new robotic imaging system now offers automated, dermoscopic-level full-body skin documentation designed to make high-quality exams more efficient and accessible.

SquareMind’s Swan is the world’s first robot to capture standardized, full-body dermoscopic skin imaging, functioning as an augmented dermatoscope that visualizes the entire skin surface at the level typically obtained when examining moles up close. Developed in collaboration with dermatologists, the platform is designed to enable consistent, high-quality skin exams. It is positioned for use in both practices and hospitals.

In a private exam room, patients stand before the Swan unit and follow visual and audio prompts while a robotic arm moves around the body to capture images. Image acquisition is contactless and automated, is completed in minutes, and integrates into existing clinical workflows. Artificial intelligence (AI)-based software supports the review of skin images to help track new or changing moles over time, while physicians retain full clinical judgment.

The system is U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-listed and CE-marked, enabling commercial use in the United States and Europe. The company highlights benefits that include reduced cognitive load, optimized clinician time, and comprehensive documentation to support patient care and decision-making. These features aim to make high-volume skin screening more consistent and scalable across care settings.

SquareMind announced $18 million in financing, including previously undisclosed pre‑Series A funding, to expand its commercial, engineering, and customer support teams. The funding will support preparation for a near-term commercial launch of the Swan platform in the United States and Europe, where demand for skin exams is high and rising. The round was led by Sonder Capital with participation from the Deeptech 2030 Fund, Adamed Technology, Calm/Storm Ventures, Teampact Ventures, and several entrepreneurs.

“Dermatologists are operating under increasing pressure, facing strong cognitive load and fatigue. Our technology acts as their companion, helping to reduce this burden, optimize their time, and support comprehensive documentation so they can stay focused on patient care and clinical decision-making,” said Ali Khachlouf, Co-founder and CEO of SquareMind.

“We fundamentally believe that advances in AI and medical robotics will reshape medical practice by automating routine procedures, optimizing clinical time, and expanding access to high-quality care. SquareMind has developed a truly unique platform that has the potential to become the global standard of care in modern dermatology,” said Kate Garrett, Managing Partner at Sonder Capital.

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