Regenerative Therapies Aim to Support Recovery After Traumatic Brain Injury

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is brain damage caused by an external force that impairs function and can trigger delayed inflammatory and vascular cascades. More...

It is a leading cause of disability and death worldwide, affecting an estimated 69 million people each year and burdening health systems. Most current interventions stabilize patients or prevent secondary damage rather than rebuild injured neural tissue. To help address this challenge, researchers have now outlined regenerative strategies aimed at repairing the brain and supporting functional recovery after TBI.

Researchers from the Department of Neurosurgery, Second Affiliated Hospital, Zhejiang University School of Medicine, China, synthesized current advances in a comprehensive review of regenerative approaches for TBI. The article covers stem cell therapy, exosome-based signaling, and biomaterial scaffold design as complementary modalities to conventional care. It was published in Brain Network Disorders on March 24, 2026, following online availability on December 22, 2025.

Stem cell therapy is described as addressing multiple facets of injury through both cell replacement and modulation of the lesion microenvironment. Stem cells self-renew, differentiate into neurons and glia, and release bioactive signals that suppress inflammation and support tissue repair. Preclinical work indicates that mesenchymal and neural stem cells can enhance neurogenesis, strengthen synaptic connections, and promote remodeling of neural circuits with associated functional improvements.

The review highlights exosomes as small extracellular vesicles secreted by stem cells that transport proteins and microRNAs to influence surrounding cells and drive repair. Because they are cell-free, exosome preparations may lower risks such as immune rejection and tumor formation while maintaining therapeutic activity. Biomaterial scaffolds are presented as engineered matrices that improve stem cell survival, guide differentiation, and increase retention at the injury site by mimicking the brain’s extracellular environment.

Despite these advances, the clinical evidence base remains limited, particularly in severe traumatic brain injury. Key variables such as the most suitable cell type, dosing, timing, and delivery route are unresolved and require rigorous testing. The review calls for well-designed clinical trials to clarify efficacy and safety and to define protocols that can be standardized. Overall, the authors frame these strategies as promising but emphasize that further research is essential for translation into routine care.