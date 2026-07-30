Stretchable Antenna Enables Reliable Wearable ECG Monitoring During Motion

Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AI Surgical TechniquesPatient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events Webinars
- FDA Clears Software for Objective Assessment of Cognitive Function
- FDA Clears Noninvasive Test for Elevated Pulmonary Capillary Wedge Pressure
- FDA-Cleared Index Enables Pediatric-Specific Sedation Monitoring
- Smart Ring Continuously Monitors Glucose and Ketones from Passive Sweat
- Invisible Skin Sensors Could Transform Everyday Biosignal Monitoring
- New Technique Rapidly Produces Patient-Specific Vascular Grafts During Surgery
- AI Analyzes Surgical Movements to Improve Prostatectomy Outcomes
- Photostable NIR Dye Sustains Intraoperative Imaging in Cancer Surgery
- Next-Generation Total Artificial Heart System to Be Presented at IEEE EMBC 2026
- Single Robotic Platform Supports Three Minimally Invasive Approaches
- Wearable Sleep Data Predict Adherence to Pulmonary Rehabilitation
- Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care
- VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
- Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
- First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds
- Danaher Completes Acquisition of Masimo to Expand Patient Monitoring Capabilities
- Endologix Adds FDA-Cleared Peripheral Thrombectomy System
- Artivion Adds FDA-Approved NEXUS System to Aortic Arch Portfolio
- Olympus Partnership Aims to Expand Access to Robot-Assisted Endoscopic Therapy
- Johnson & Johnson Launches AI-Driven Cardiac Mapping System
- Smartwatch Monitoring Identifies Abnormal Vital Signs Before Routine Checks
- Weekly Remote Symptom Monitoring Improves Symptom Control in Advanced Cancer
- Digital Heart Model Supports Targeted Ablation in Atrial Fibrillation
- AI Framework Helps Clinicians Create Trustworthy Risk Prediction Tools
- AI Tool Screens for Primary Aldosteronism Using Routine EHR Data
- Handheld Ultrasound Expands Point-of-Care Imaging Access in Brazil
- AI Dermatology Platform Targets Early Detection of Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer
- Handheld AI Device for Point-of-Care Skin Lesion Assessment Receives CE Mark
- Portable Immunoassay System Advances Toward Point-of-Care Biomarker Testing
- Portable MRI System Accelerates Emergency Brain Imaging and Triage
Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AI Surgical TechniquesPatient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events Webinars Advertise with Us
- FDA Clears Software for Objective Assessment of Cognitive Function
- FDA Clears Noninvasive Test for Elevated Pulmonary Capillary Wedge Pressure
- FDA-Cleared Index Enables Pediatric-Specific Sedation Monitoring
- Smart Ring Continuously Monitors Glucose and Ketones from Passive Sweat
- Invisible Skin Sensors Could Transform Everyday Biosignal Monitoring
- New Technique Rapidly Produces Patient-Specific Vascular Grafts During Surgery
- AI Analyzes Surgical Movements to Improve Prostatectomy Outcomes
- Photostable NIR Dye Sustains Intraoperative Imaging in Cancer Surgery
- Next-Generation Total Artificial Heart System to Be Presented at IEEE EMBC 2026
- Single Robotic Platform Supports Three Minimally Invasive Approaches
- Wearable Sleep Data Predict Adherence to Pulmonary Rehabilitation
- Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care
- VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
- Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
- First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds
- Danaher Completes Acquisition of Masimo to Expand Patient Monitoring Capabilities
- Endologix Adds FDA-Cleared Peripheral Thrombectomy System
- Artivion Adds FDA-Approved NEXUS System to Aortic Arch Portfolio
- Olympus Partnership Aims to Expand Access to Robot-Assisted Endoscopic Therapy
- Johnson & Johnson Launches AI-Driven Cardiac Mapping System
- Smartwatch Monitoring Identifies Abnormal Vital Signs Before Routine Checks
- Weekly Remote Symptom Monitoring Improves Symptom Control in Advanced Cancer
- Digital Heart Model Supports Targeted Ablation in Atrial Fibrillation
- AI Framework Helps Clinicians Create Trustworthy Risk Prediction Tools
- AI Tool Screens for Primary Aldosteronism Using Routine EHR Data
- Handheld Ultrasound Expands Point-of-Care Imaging Access in Brazil
- AI Dermatology Platform Targets Early Detection of Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer
- Handheld AI Device for Point-of-Care Skin Lesion Assessment Receives CE Mark
- Portable Immunoassay System Advances Toward Point-of-Care Biomarker Testing
- Portable MRI System Accelerates Emergency Brain Imaging and Triage