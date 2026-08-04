New AI Wearable System Supports 24-Hour Sleep and Metabolic Regulation

Rest quality depends on coordinated circadian rhythms, metabolic function, and autonomic regulation, yet this integrated physiology has largely remained confined to research settings and clinic-bound hardware. More...

Conventional wearables also tend to stop at data collection rather than provide active day–night support. A new system has launched that condenses cardio-cerebral synchronization science into a coin-sized wearable and creates a 24-hour adaptive loop through Apple Health.

NeuroRester Corp has introduced the Cardio-Cerebral Sync Wearable System, with early-bird access opening in early August and general availability scheduled for early September 2026. The ecosystem is described as coin-sized and designed to integrate with Apple Health to support continuous, 24-hour adaptation. It comprises two core modules, NeuroRester and CardioGyms, intended to support nighttime rhythm transition and daytime metabolic balance and physical equilibrium, respectively.

The technology operates on a digital pulse architecture built on waveform algorithms protected by U.S. and international patents, enabling dynamically adaptive output in a miniaturized format. Its artificial intelligence engine ingests data from existing wearables within seconds to calibrate CardioGyms output patterns. A brief morning check-in feeds user inputs into the algorithm so that each day’s protocol is shaped by the prior day’s data and the coming night’s performance, creating a continuously learning cycle. Developed after a 15-year miniaturization effort to compress digital pulsed electromagnetic field technology historically limited to desktop units, the device can be worn on the wrist or ankle for all-day use.

According to the company, each module is grounded in independent academic work. Foundational insights informing the NeuroRester module’s overnight rhythm support were published by investigators affiliated with Harvard Medical School in Nature and Science of Sleep. Parameter design for CardioGyms references a double-blind, randomized controlled study conducted at Mayo Clinic that examined metabolic and vascular physiology, with related results published in Blood Pressure. In that investigation, stabilization of metabolic markers was observed alongside improvements in rest-period recovery. NeuroRester applies this observed “metabolic equilibrium–recovery quality” relationship as a dynamic support strategy within a wearable form factor. The company notes that it collects wearable health data to personalize sessions and provides information on data use and protection through its support site.

“To celebrate this launch we are offering the NeuroRester Deep Sleep Device at a special limited-time discounted price exclusively for our initial supporters on Kickstarter. With Wearable 2.0 and NAP™, we help turn your data into simple, supportive routines. We are moving from ‘What do my numbers mean?’ to ‘Here’s what you can do about it,’” said Jack Wang, Founder and CEO of NeuroRester Corp.

Related Links

NeuroRester Corp