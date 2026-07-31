New Medical Masks and Gowns Support Protection Across Care Settings

Health care teams require reliable barrier protection against splash, spray, and bodily fluid exposure during wound care, line changes, dental work, and other procedures. More...

In higher-risk scenarios, including trauma care or treatment delivered in emergency and intensive care units, increased protection is essential. A newly launched line now offers graded mask and gown options aligned with these varied clinical needs.

Caracal Products & Services has introduced a versatile portfolio of high-performance protective gowns and medical face masks for health care professionals. Developed in partnership with PRIMED Medical Products, the line includes two gowns, the Overhead Film Gown and the Overhead AAMI Level 2 Isolation Gown, as well as three masks spanning Advancing Standards Transforming Markets (ASTM) Levels 2 and 3. The offering is designed to match protection levels to specific clinical environments.

The Overhead Film Gown uses a single, lightweight layer of protective polyethylene film to provide a strong barrier against fluid exposure. Its open-back design promotes breathability, helping keep wearers cool and comfortable during clinical tasks. The Overhead AAMI Level 2 Isolation Gown is made with breathable SMS material for strength and fluid resistance and is suited for minimal- to low-risk exposure. Both gowns incorporate an overhead neck closure and ergonomically aligned thumb loops, while the isolation gown adds elastic cuffs to help keep sleeves in place.

Caracal’s two ASTM Level 2 medical face masks are intended for light to moderate risks of splash, spray, or bodily fluid exposure, supporting use during wound care, line changes, dental work, and similar procedures. The company also introduced an ASTM Level 3 mask, which provides the highest level of protection in the line and is designed for procedures such as trauma care or treatment of patients in emergency rooms or intensive care units.

PRIMED, based in North America, supplies a range of comfortable, protective personal protective equipment styles designed to meet the diverse needs of clinical teams. Through the collaboration, the companies emphasize a balance of comfort and protection, along with operational solutions geared toward supply chain resilience. Caracal reports that the products expand its portfolio of solutions for health care settings.

“PPE gowns and masks must protect lives and empower the people wearing them to fulfill their vital missions every day. We engineer products built for every environment, from lightweight solutions for low-risk settings to materials that surpass the most rigorous protection standards. We remain committed to equipping frontline medical workers with the gear they need to meet the demands of their important work,” said Alan Jones, Caracal Senior Vice President of Healthcare Solutions.

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