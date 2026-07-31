Postoperative Treatment Windows Enable Targeted Glioblastoma Therapy

Glioblastoma, an aggressive primary brain cancer in adults, almost always recurs after surgery because residual cells infiltrate surrounding brain tissue. More...

Postoperative chemoradiotherapy typically begins 4–6 weeks later, leaving a gap when tumor cells can reestablish. Effective drug delivery is further hindered by the blood–brain barrier. Researchers have now identified short-lived postoperative windows when that barrier loosens, enabling targeted delivery of nanoparticle therapies to the resection margin.

Teams from The University of Manchester’s Centre for Nanotechnology in Medicine and the Geoffrey Jefferson Brain Research Centre led preclinical work to define these windows. They observed that the blood–brain barrier is transiently disrupted at the glioblastoma resection margin. The disruption occurs immediately after surgery and recurs 48–72 hours later, creating two brief opportunities for targeted treatment.

In mouse models undergoing precise tumor resections, investigators injected fluorescently labeled liposomal nanoparticles during these windows. The particles selectively accumulated at the resection rim, where recurrence commonly begins. Brain regions with an intact barrier showed minimal uptake, indicating spatially constrained delivery.

The team then loaded the liposomal nanoparticles with the chemotherapy agent doxorubicin. A single systemic injection administered within the identified windows suppressed recurrence across different mouse models. The approach controlled disease with little toxicity in these experiments.

Findings were published on July 29, 2026, in Science Translational Medicine. The work suggests that existing lipid nanoparticle medicines already used in oncology could be redeployed during the immediate postoperative period to deliver early, localized therapy to the brain. The effort involved scientists in Britain and Spain, including collaboration with the Catalan Institute of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology in Barcelona.

“For the first time, we’ve shown that glioblastoma surgery briefly exposes a vulnerability we can exploit. If treatment is timed during specific windows we identified, it is able to halt the disease significantly before it regrows. We suggest that the hours and days immediately after surgery may hold the key to stopping glioblastoma from returning. It also raises the possibility that other established medicines could be redeployed in smarter, more strategic ways,” said Dr. Thomas Kisby, a CRUK career development fellow at The University of Manchester.

“The study has the potential to open a new frontier in postoperative cancer care. We propose the reframing of postoperative treatment that uses the latest nanoparticle-based medicines, including lipid nanoparticle drugs, immunotherapies or genetic therapies, to target the rim of the surgical resection, which is the area of the brain where the tumor generally recurs, compromising survival. We hope and actively fundraise for the next stage in the development of this technology to move on from preclinical mouse models and trial this potentially redefining therapeutic approach in patients,” said Professor Kostas Kostarelos from The University of Manchester and the Catalan Institute of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology in Barcelona.

Related Links

The University of Manchester’s Centre for Nanotechnology in Medicine

Geoffrey Jefferson Brain Research Centre