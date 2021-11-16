World’s First Digital Human Organism Introduced at MEDICA 2021

AIBODY.IO LTD. (London, UK) unveiled the world's first complete digital human organism which can simulate virtually any medical condition or treatment at MEDICA 2021.

The AIBODY platform can produce true-to-life, highly detailed physiological responses to virtually any simulated medical condition or treatment protocol. Rather than rely on mathematical models to mimic aspects of human physiology, AIBODY’s virtual patient software is modeled from the sub-cellular level up and incorporates 132,000 parameters that interact to create lifelike simulations of interrelated biophysical, physiological, and biochemical processes occurring within a human body. AIBODY’s core product realistically replicates all concurrent cardiovascular, pulmonary, and bleeding processes, with other organ systems available soon.

AIBODY’s user-friendly interface, enhanced 3D graphics, and unlimited opportunities for customization and collaboration are revolutionizing medical education and training. The cloud-based AIBODY platform offers a dynamic virtual learning environment in which teams can diagnose and treat a broad range of medical conditions without risk to live patients or the need for physical presence. The AIBODY AR solution introduces sophisticated gesture controls and intuitive layouts that enable team-wide immersive experiences for multiple, geographically dispersed users collaborating on practical simulation exercises.

“Our medical simulation software lets us observe and treat a true-to-life digital patient – in real time and from anywhere in the world,” said AIBODY CEO Richard Littlehales. “It responds to injury and treatment exactly as a real human organism would, leading to myriad potential uses in medical education, professional certification training, bespoke simulations of medical procedures, and AR blended with haptics. In the future, we envision expanding the use of our platform to assist with clinical decision support, patient engagement, and pharmaceutical R&D and clinical trials.”

“COVID-19 has exposed systemic vulnerabilities in medical education and training that AIBODY is well positioned to solve,” added Littlehales. “Ours is the first platform to combine a unique human physiology engine with state-of-the-art visualization technologies, creating a product that requires minimal setup and enables the running of industry-leading simulations within minutes. Projects we are already working on include bringing textbooks to life through real-time patient simulation exercises that test students’ theoretical knowledge, and building customized ‘flight simulators’ for doctors and medical device developers to practice actual treatment routines.”

