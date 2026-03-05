We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Minimally Invasive Procedure Effectively Treats Small Kidney Cancers

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 05 Mar 2026

Small kidney cancers are increasingly detected during routine CT scans performed for other medical evaluations. More...

These early-stage tumors, classified as T1a renal cell carcinoma, are typically treated with surgery to remove part of the kidney. While effective, surgery can involve longer recovery times and potential complications. New research suggests that a less invasive procedure known as tumor ablation may provide comparable cancer control while allowing patients to recover more quickly.

Ablation is an image-guided treatment that destroys tumors using extreme heat (radiofrequency ablation) or freezing temperatures (cryoablation). Unlike traditional surgery, the procedure typically requires only small needle insertions guided by medical imaging. In a new study, researchers at Aarhus University (Aarhus, Denmark) analyzed data from 1,862 Danish adults diagnosed with T1a renal cell carcinoma between 2013 and 2021. Patients were treated using one of three approaches: ablation (540 patients), surgical tumor resection (1,002 patients), or nephrectomy, which involves partial or complete removal of the kidney (320 patients).

The results showed no significant difference in cancer progression risk between patients who underwent ablation and those treated with surgical resection. Local tumor recurrence occurred slightly more often in the ablation group (2.41%) compared with resection (1.20%) and nephrectomy (0%). However, recurrent tumors could typically be treated successfully with additional ablation or surgery, and recurrence did not negatively affect overall survival. Patients treated with ablation experienced the shortest hospital stays, with most discharged the same day, and had the fewest hospital visits within 30 days, indicating fewer complications.

The findings, published in Radiology, support ablation as a safe and effective treatment option for early-stage kidney cancer. Because the procedure is minimally invasive, it may reduce recovery time, complications, and healthcare costs compared with surgery. Researchers note that many small kidney tumors are discovered incidentally and may not all develop into aggressive cancers. As a result, offering less invasive treatment options may allow physicians and patients to choose therapies based not only on clinical factors but also on patient preferences and quality-of-life considerations.

“Our study demonstrated that the overall progression rates were low across all treatment modalities, supporting the effectiveness of both ablation and resection for T1a renal cell carcinoma,” said lead author Iben Lyskjær, Ph.D., M.Sc. “That’s a good reason to consider using a minimally invasive approach as a broader treatment option.”

Related Links:
Aarhus University


