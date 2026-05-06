Glasses-Free 3D Imaging Software Receives FDA Clearance for Surgical Planning

Clinicians often make three-dimensional decisions from two-dimensional scans, which can limit depth perception and slow shared understanding of complex anatomy during planning and consultation. More...

Head-mounted systems may further impede natural, face-to-face discussions with patients. As a result, healthcare teams are seeking workflow-neutral tools that bring multi-dimensional data to standard operating room displays. A newly cleared software system meets this need by offering glasses-free 3D visualization of computed tomography and magnetic resonance images across standard, autostereoscopic, and virtual reality displays.

Avatar Medical Vision (Avatar Medical; Paris, France) is a software platform for instant 3D medical image processing, review, and surgical planning. It enables clinicians to process and interact with computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance (MR) data as spatial, multi-dimensional representations. The system renders on standard operating room displays, glasses-free autostereoscopic 3D screens, and virtual reality headsets, integrates with picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and supports analysis, annotation, and manipulation for preoperative planning and intraoperative reference.

Avatar Medical received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for Avatar Medical Vision, enabling commercialization in the United States. The clearance is described as the first for software intended for use with glasses-free 3D medical imaging displays and establishes compatibility with the Barco Eonis 3D glasses-free display. Together, these components form the basis of Eonis Vision, a joint solution that allows clinicians and patients to share a real-time, 3D view of patient-specific anatomy during consultations.

Designed for imaging-intensive specialties—including neurosurgery, ear, nose, and throat (ENT), orthopedics, oncology, and interventional radiology—the platform enables clinicians to move beyond “flat” three-dimensional interpretation and work directly with patient-specific anatomy. The glasses-free approach supports natural, face-to-face communication while preserving the depth perception needed to understand complex anatomy. The software is embedded into existing clinical workflows and offers intraoperative image display on standard operating room screens.

“For too long, physicians have been making three-dimensional decisions from two-dimensional images. At Avatar Medical, we’ve made deliberate technology choices to change that, prioritizing glasses-free, shared visualization so physicians and patients can look at anatomy together. When that happens, the conversation becomes clearer, more natural, and ultimately more meaningful,” said Xavier Wartelle, Chief Executive Officer, Avatar Medical.

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Avatar Medical Vision