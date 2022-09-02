We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




ML Tool Alerts Doctors to Patients’ Deteriorating Condition 2-8 Hours in Advance

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 02 Sep 2022
Print article
Image: Early warning deterioration alerts can be set to monitor patients two to eight hours before they are triggered by current clinical criteria (Photo courtesy of Pexels)
Image: Early warning deterioration alerts can be set to monitor patients two to eight hours before they are triggered by current clinical criteria (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

With the massive amount of data in electronic medical records (EMRs) comes the potential for better patient care. For example, the information from the data can be used to help medical staff make decisions that can prevent a patient’s deterioration from adverse events and acute illness. Up until recently, and still in some hospitals, patient data was not available electronically, restricting the capacity to develop digital tools to benefit from it. Now, a study to develop a machine learning tool which provides an early warning to medical professionals of a patient’s deteriorating condition has shown that the early warning deterioration alerts can be set to monitor patients two to eight hours before they are triggered by current clinical criteria.

The machine learning tool developed by scientists from the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO, Canberra, Australia), Australia's national science agency, will allow medical professionals to now use the data contained in EMRs to predict when a patient’s vital signs such as blood pressure or temperature are likely to reach a danger zone, triggering patient decline. The CSIRO scientists are now in discussion with partners for a clinical trial to explore how the alerts work and how they can be best implemented into clinical workflows.

“Until now there hasn’t been a way to harness all the data in the EMR to predict patient health. This new tool has the potential to transform the day-to-day functioning of health systems,” said CSIRO scientist Dr. Sankalp Khanna. “When applied to a test cohort of 18,648 patient records, the tool achieved 100% for prediction windows two to eight hours in advance for patients that were identified at 95%, 85% and 70% risk of deterioration.”

“Our scientists hold expertise in transforming data into useable information to help guide clinical choices. The new tool also sets out the reasons for the warning, which can guide the choice of intervention,” added Dr. Khanna “The alerts warn medical staff when a patient is at risk of deterioration leading to possible death, cardiac arrest, or unplanned admission to ICU. The tool can notify of the need for clinical intervention. Clinical decision support tools such as these are a pre-emptive solution that can provide medical staff with an opportunity to intervene earlier to prevent adverse patient outcomes.”

Related Links:
CSIRO 


Print article
IIR Middle East

Latest AI News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Medical Simulation Platform Helps Surgeons Learn Procedures through Immersive...
Skin-Like Wearable Chip Analyzes Health Data with Brain-Mimicking AI
Bedside AI Sepsis Detection System Can Cut Hospital Deaths by 20%
Image: AI algorithm uses routine echocardiograms to identify aortic stenosis patients at high risk of death (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

AI Identifies Severe Aortic Stenosis from Routine ECGs

Aortic stenosis is the most common primary valve lesion requiring surgery or transcatheter intervention in Europe and North America. Prevalence is rapidly increasing due to ageing populations.... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
New Suturing Tool for Endoscopists Enables Less Invasive Procedures
Robotic Kidney Cancer Surgery Offers Smaller Incisions, Fewer Blood Transfusions...
Device Enables Surgeons to Pre-Set Precise Ablation Margins to Target Only Cancer...
Image: The i/Blue System delivers state-of-the-art blue light imaging technology (Photo courtesy of Imagin Medical)

Novel Visualization Technology Improves Use of Blue Light Imaging for Early Bladder Cancer Detection

Bladder cancer is the sixth most common cancer in the U.S. and the most expensive type to treat over the lifetime of a patient. The conventional method of detecting bladder cancer uses white light during... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic...
Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden C...
World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible...
Image: The biomolecular film can be picked up with tweezers and placed onto a wound (Photo courtesy of TUM)

Biomolecular Wound Healing Film Adheres to Sensitive Tissue and Releases Active Ingredients

Conventional bandages may be very effective for treating smaller skin abrasions, but things get more difficult when it comes to soft-tissue injuries such as on the tongue or on sensitive surfaces like... Read more

Health IT

view channel
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Image: AI can reveal a patient`s heart health (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic)

AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease

Earlier studies have examined the use of voice analysis for identifying voice markers associated with coronary artery disease (CAD) and heart failure. Other research groups have explored the use of similar... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Operating Room Integration Market Driven by Increase in Medical Procedures...
Teleflex Acquires Surgical Stapler Manufacturer Standard Bariatrics
Capsule Endoscopy System Market Driven by Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive...
Image: The global blood gas and electrolyte analyzers is expected to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2032 (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Higher Efficacy of Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Driving Adoption in ICUs and Emergency Care

Blood gas and electrolyte analyzers are extensively used for the patients with conditions such as diabetes, hemorrhage, drug overdose, and others. These analyzers detect the blood levels, oxygen concentration,... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE