Novel Biomaterial Platform Opens Up New Possibilities for Implants and Devices

Resorbable biomaterials, crucial for implantable medical devices, have seen little innovation over decades. Materials like Polylactic Acid (PLA), Polycaprolactone (PCL), and Poly Lactic-co-Glycolic Acid (PLGA), despite their widespread use, have often delivered less-than-ideal clinical results, with several significant drawbacks identified. Now, a patent-protected resorbable photocurable resin based on unique polycarbonate urethane chemistry could free resorbable medical device design from historic constraints and overcome the clinical performance issues of currently available materials.

4D Medicine Limited (Nottingham, UK) has developed 4Degra, a resorbable biomaterial now being utilized to create a variety of implants, such as orthopedic devices and soft tissue scaffolds. This material supports patients in their recovery from surgeries and injuries, offering a broader scope for the manufacture of 3D-printed implants and surgical devices. Early testing indicates that as the healing process advances, 4Degra slowly erodes and is naturally absorbed by the body, allowing for the regeneration of natural tissues.

4Degra offers significant improvements over traditional resorbable materials used in implants. Unlike some materials that decompose quickly and produce acidic by-products that can lead to pain, inflammation, and cyst formation, 4Degra degrades gradually from its surface without releasing these harmful substances. Additionally, 4Degra's versatility in 3D printing allows for the creation of complex shapes and is available in both soft and hard formulations, making it suitable for a diverse range of products from flexible films and membranes to rigid items like plates, pins, and bone scaffolds. 4D Medicine is now working towards completing pre-clinical testing of its first product range and obtaining FDA clearance to enter the U.S. market.

