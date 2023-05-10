We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
12 May 2023 - 16 May 2023
ESTRO 2023 – Annual Congress of the European Society of Radiology & Oncology
12 May 2023 - 14 May 2023
ECCC Dubai 2023 – 18th Emirates Critical Care Conference
13 May 2023 - 16 May 2023
ECE 2023 – 25th European Congress of Endocrinology

AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical Records

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 10 May 2023
Print article
Image: AI model spots those at highest risk for up to three years before diagnosis (Photo courtesy of Freepik)
Image: AI model spots those at highest risk for up to three years before diagnosis (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Screening for common cancers like breast, cervix, and prostate cancer relies on relatively simple and highly effective techniques, such as mammograms, Pap smears, and blood tests. These methods have revolutionized outcomes for these diseases by enabling early detection and intervention during the most treatable stages. However, pancreatic cancer screening is more challenging and costly. Physicians primarily consider family history and genetic mutations, which are important risk indicators but often overlook many patients. There is a need for a method that can expedite the diagnosis of pancreatic cancer, which is frequently found in advanced stages when treatment is less effective and outcomes are poor. Now, an artificial intelligence (AI) tool can successfully identify individuals at the highest risk for pancreatic cancer up to three years before diagnosis using only patients' medical records.

The findings of the new research led by investigators at Harvard Medical School (Boston, MA, USA; www.hms.harvard.edu) and the University of Copenhagen (Copenhagen, Denmark; www.ku.dk) suggest that AI-based population screening could be valuable for detecting those at increased risk for pancreatic cancer. Applied at scale, the AI tool could accelerate detection, lead to earlier treatment, and improve outcomes and extend patients' life spans. In the study, the AI algorithm was trained on two separate datasets totaling nine million patient records from Denmark and the U.S. The researchers "asked" the AI model to look for telltale signs based on the data contained in the records. Based on combinations of disease codes and their timing, the model was able to predict which patients are likely to develop pancreatic cancer in the future. Interestingly, many of the symptoms and disease codes were not directly related to or originating from the pancreas.

The researchers tested different versions of the AI models for their ability to detect people at elevated risk for disease development within different time scales — 6 months, one year, two years, and three years. Overall, each version of the AI algorithm was substantially more accurate at predicting who would develop pancreatic cancer than current population-wide estimates of disease incidence. The researchers believe the model is at least as accurate in predicting disease occurrence as current genetic sequencing tests, which are usually only available for a small subset of patients in datasets.

A significant advantage of the AI tool is that it can be used on any patient with available health records and medical history, not just those with known family history or genetic predisposition for the disease. This is particularly important because many high-risk patients may not be aware of their genetic predisposition or family history. Without symptoms and a clear indication of high risk for pancreatic cancer, clinicians may be hesitant to recommend more sophisticated and expensive testing, such as CT scans, MRI, or endoscopic ultrasound. When these tests are used and suspicious lesions discovered, the patient must undergo a procedure to obtain a biopsy. An AI tool that identifies those at the highest risk for pancreatic cancer would ensure that clinicians test the right population while sparing others unnecessary testing and additional procedures, according to the researchers.

“One of the most important decisions clinicians face day to day is who is at high risk for a disease, and who would benefit from further testing, which can also mean more invasive and more expensive procedures that carry their own risks,” said study co-senior investigator Chris Sander, faculty member in the Department of Systems Biology in the Blavatnik Institute at HMS. “An AI tool that can zero in on those at highest risk for pancreatic cancer who stand to benefit most from further tests could go a long way toward improving clinical decision-making.”

“Many types of cancer, especially those hard to identify and treat early, exert a disproportionate toll on patients, families and the healthcare system as a whole,” said study co-senior investigator Søren Brunak, professor of disease systems biology and director of research at the Novo Nordisk Foundation Center for Protein Research at the University of Copenhagen. “AI-based screening is an opportunity to alter the trajectory of pancreatic cancer, an aggressive disease that is notoriously hard to diagnose early and treat promptly when the chances for success are highest.”

Related Links:
Harvard Medical School 
University of Copenhagen 

Visit expo >
Platinum Supplier
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
New
Multipurpose Radiography System
NeuVision 460
New
Silver Supplier
Powered Shoulder Chair
NUVO Shoulder Chair
New
Lifting Pole
Ba3 Trapeze

Print article
FIME - Informa

Latest Health IT News

Channels

AI

view channel
Machine Learning Algorithm Diagnoses Stroke with 83% Accuracy
AI Helps Identify Liver Cirrhosis Using Electronic Health Records
Machine Learning Programs Predict Mortality Risk by Analyzing Results from Routine...
The Unfold AI prostate cancer management platform enables more personalized and precise treatments (Photo courtesy of Avenda Health)

AI Platform Analyzes Data from Prostate Imaging, Biopsies and Pathology to Identify Tumor Location

One in eight men will develop prostate cancer during their lifetime. Current treatments often involve treating the entire prostate due to the limitations of MRI technology in identifying the full extent... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Advanced Balloon Catheter System Enables Contamination-Free Stool Drainage for ICU...
Injectable Hydrogel Electrodes Could Prevent Ventricular Arrhythmias
Next-Gen Miniaturized, Leadless Pacemakers Offer Longer Battery Life and Easier ...
Image: DETOUR System has won the MedTech Medical Device Engineering Breakthrough award (Photo courtesy of Endologix)

Disruptive Endovascular Solution Offers Minimally Invasive Alternative for Femoropopliteal Bypass Procedure

Currently, the "gold standard" treatment for patients with long blockages in the superficial femoral artery (SFA) is the invasive open femoropopliteal bypass. Endovascular techniques employed for these... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Miniature Robotic Gamma Probe Enables Unprecendented Dexterity and Anatomic Reach...
Pen-Like Device for Real Time Tissue Analysis to Revolutionize Surgical Pathology...
First Endocervical Tissue Sampler for Cervical Cancer Diagnosis Captures Compreh...
Smart coatings on orthopedic implants could repair or replace devices before they fail (Photo courtesy of Beckman Imaging Technology Group)

Smart Surgical Implant Coatings Warn Of Early Device Failure and Prevent Infections

Orthopedic implant infections and device failure pose significant challenges, affecting up to 10% of patients. Existing approaches to combat infections have significant drawbacks, as biofilms can form... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
World’s First Automated Endoscope Cleaner Fights Antimicrobial Resistance
Antibiotic resistance may result from poor hygiene practices in hospitals (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives

Antibiotics have the capability to save lives and make much of modern medicine possible. However, bacteria can evolve resistance that does not allow them to be killed by antibiotics and pose a threat to... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Automated Urine Analyzer Offers Fast, Sensitive and Precise AST in Near-Patient ...
Portable UTI Testing Platform Brings Lab-Quality Molecular Diagnostics to Point-...
Game Changing Immunoassay Platform Redefines POC Diagnostics on Every Level
Image: The single automated device can run hematology, clinical chemistry, and immunoassays subsystems in parallel (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Single Automated Analyzer to Bring Full Suite of Diagnostics to Wherever Patients Are

Timely and accurate diagnostics can enhance patient care by making it more informed, personalized, and proactive. Now, a novel platform that delivers swift results using minimal blood volumes incorporates... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Electrosurgical Devices Market Driven by Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive...
Global Endometrial Ablation Market Driven by Rising Prevalence of Gynecological ...
Global Hospital/Medical Beds Market Driven by Increase in Elderly Population, Ch...
The global POC molecular diagnostics market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2023-2031 (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Global POC Molecular Diagnostic Market Driven By Growing Demand for Near-Patient Testing

Molecular diagnostics have long been used by medical professionals in laboratories and healthcare settings. However, the high cost, time-consuming nature, and delayed results of these diagnostics have... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica

 

ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2016
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE