We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Radcal

BD DIAGNOSTIC SYSTEMS

BD Diagnostics manufactures and markets medical supplies and devices and diagnostic systems that include cellular ana... read more Featured Products:

Infusion System

Infusion System Device

Infusion System

Infusion Device

Volumetric Pump
More products

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
13 Jun 2024 - 15 Jun 2024
India Health 2024
18 Jun 2024 - 21 Jun 2024
CARS 2024 – Computer Assisted Radiology and Surgery
18 Jun 2024 - 20 Jun 2024
MedtecLIVE 2024

BD Acquires Edwards Lifesciences' Critical Care Product Group for USD 4.2 Billion

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 04 Jun 2024
Print article
Image: The Critical Care acquisition will enhance BD’s portfolio of smart connected care solutions (Photo courtesy of BD)
Image: The Critical Care acquisition will enhance BD’s portfolio of smart connected care solutions (Photo courtesy of BD)

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company, Franklin Lakes, NJ, USA) and Edwards Lifesciences (Irvine, CA, USA) have entered into a definitive agreement under which BD will acquire Edwards' Critical Care product group (Critical Care), a global leader in advanced monitoring solutions, for USD 4.2 billion in cash, opening up new value creation opportunities and expanding BD's portfolio of smart connected care solutions.

Critical Care is a leader in advanced patient monitoring with state-of-the-art AI algorithms catering to millions of patients across the world. Critical Care created the hemodynamic monitoring category and offers solutions that are presently in use across over 10,000 hospitals globally to improve the evaluation of cardiovascular conditions in real-time for critically ill patients, thereby enhancing outcomes. Critical Care's portfolio comprises the gold-standard Swan Ganz pulmonary artery catheter, minimally invasive sensors, noninvasive cuffs, tissue oximetry sensors, and monitors. Its smart technologies, powered by advanced data analytics with machine learning and AI-based predictive and prescriptive algorithms, assist clinicians in improving their understanding of current and future patient conditions and offer clinical decision support tools. Hemodynamic monitoring and medication management technologies are generally used together in the operating room or intensive care units, paving the way for longer-term opportunities to foster meaningful innovation and interoperability across the care continuum.

"Critical Care expands BD's portfolio of smart connected care solutions with its growing set of leading monitoring technologies, advanced AI-enabled clinical decision tools and robust innovation pipeline that complement BD's existing technologies serving operating rooms and intensive care units," said Tom Polen, chairman, chief executive officer and president of BD. "We believe the combination unlocks multiple new avenues for growth and value creation through BD's broad global footprint, increased penetration across new and existing hospital customers, new innovation opportunities across data sets and platforms, and application of the BD Excellence operating system. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to all key financial measures with a strong return profile, which underscores our continued commitment to generate sustained shareholder value. Critical Care is well aligned to BD's core innovation and business strategies, is a strong cultural fit and we look forward to welcoming Katie and Critical Care's talented team to BD."

Visit expo >
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
Silver Member
Wireless Mobile ECG Recorder
NR-1207-3/NR-1207-E
New
Autopsy System
CleanCut CNS3

Print article

Latest Business News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors...
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Novel Catheter to Reduce Risk for Associated Urinary Tract Infections and Sepsis
AI Doubles Medical Professionals’ Accuracy in Reading EEG Charts of ICU Patients...
Flexible Device Enables Sweat Gland Stimulation and Simultaneous Biosensing
Image: The adhesive sensing device seamlessly attaches to human skin to detect and monitor the wearer’s health (Photo courtesy of Jia Zhu/Penn State)

Recyclable ‘Smart Skin’ Monitors Biological Signals on Demand

Skin can serve as a crucial indicator of health, for instance, dry skin might signal a need for hydration. Both clinicians and patients could benefit immensely if skin could be even more informative, capable... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Off-The-Shelf Surgical Device to Help Avoid Total Knee Replacement
Study Warns Against Dangerous Smoke Levels Produced During Endoscopic Gastrointe...
New Hydrogel Sealant Effective at Sealing Dural Defects and Preventing Postoperative...
Image: Brain cancer mutations identified during surgery (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic)

New Research Platform Assesses Brain Cancer Mutations during Surgery

Brain cancer, particularly a type known as glioma, is notoriously difficult to treat and generally has a poor five-year survival rate. Given the aggressive nature of malignant tumors, rapid decision-making... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Image: The portable, handheld BeamClean technology inactivates pathogens on commonly touched surfaces in seconds (Photo courtesy of Freestyle Partners)

First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds

Reducing healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) remains a pressing issue within global healthcare systems. In the United States alone, 1.7 million patients contract HAIs annually, leading to approximately... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing
Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoe...
Point of Care HIV Test Enables Early Infection Diagnosis for Infants
Image: POCT offers cost-effective, accessible, and immediate diagnostic solutions (Photo courtesy of Flinders University)

POCT for Infectious Diseases Delivers Laboratory Equivalent Pathology Results

On-site pathology tests for infectious diseases in rural and remote locations can achieve the same level of reliability and accuracy as those conducted in hospital laboratories, a recent study suggests.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE