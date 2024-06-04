BD Acquires Edwards Lifesciences' Critical Care Product Group for USD 4.2 Billion

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company, Franklin Lakes, NJ, USA) and Edwards Lifesciences (Irvine, CA, USA) have entered into a definitive agreement under which BD will acquire Edwards' Critical Care product group (Critical Care), a global leader in advanced monitoring solutions, for USD 4.2 billion in cash, opening up new value creation opportunities and expanding BD's portfolio of smart connected care solutions.

Critical Care is a leader in advanced patient monitoring with state-of-the-art AI algorithms catering to millions of patients across the world. Critical Care created the hemodynamic monitoring category and offers solutions that are presently in use across over 10,000 hospitals globally to improve the evaluation of cardiovascular conditions in real-time for critically ill patients, thereby enhancing outcomes. Critical Care's portfolio comprises the gold-standard Swan Ganz pulmonary artery catheter, minimally invasive sensors, noninvasive cuffs, tissue oximetry sensors, and monitors. Its smart technologies, powered by advanced data analytics with machine learning and AI-based predictive and prescriptive algorithms, assist clinicians in improving their understanding of current and future patient conditions and offer clinical decision support tools. Hemodynamic monitoring and medication management technologies are generally used together in the operating room or intensive care units, paving the way for longer-term opportunities to foster meaningful innovation and interoperability across the care continuum.

"Critical Care expands BD's portfolio of smart connected care solutions with its growing set of leading monitoring technologies, advanced AI-enabled clinical decision tools and robust innovation pipeline that complement BD's existing technologies serving operating rooms and intensive care units," said Tom Polen, chairman, chief executive officer and president of BD. "We believe the combination unlocks multiple new avenues for growth and value creation through BD's broad global footprint, increased penetration across new and existing hospital customers, new innovation opportunities across data sets and platforms, and application of the BD Excellence operating system. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to all key financial measures with a strong return profile, which underscores our continued commitment to generate sustained shareholder value. Critical Care is well aligned to BD's core innovation and business strategies, is a strong cultural fit and we look forward to welcoming Katie and Critical Care's talented team to BD."