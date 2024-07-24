Intraoral Camera for Cancer Screening Eliminates Guesswork in Interpreting Clinical Findings

Currently, oral cancer detection typically involves a visual examination and palpation by a healthcare professional to identify and assess any suspicious lesions. Oral cancer lesions vary widely in appearance, which makes them challenging to detect. Once a potential cancerous lesion is identified, a biopsy is necessary to plan appropriate treatment, targeting the most aggressive part of the lesion for sampling. Now, a commercial intraoral camera with the ability to screen for cancer could rewrite oral and oropharyngeal cancer outcomes.

Intraoral cameras are one of the most useful and versatile diagnostic tools used in the field of dentistry. Shaped like a pen and covered with a disposable sheath to prevent cross-contamination, these cameras are inserted into the patient's mouth and maneuvered to capture detailed images of each tooth. These images are then displayed on a television screen in a video format, allowing for playback control and detailed examination of specific areas. One of the key benefits of intraoral cameras is that they do not subject patients to any radiation exposure.

A new intraoral camera designed for cancer detection at the UCI Health Beckman Laser Institute & Medical Clinic (Irvine, CA, USA) represents a significant breakthrough in technology with considerable commercial potential and the promise of substantial public health benefits. Clinical tests have demonstrated that this new camera can increase the accuracy of detecting oral cancer from the typical 40-60% to an impressive 87-93%. This device enhances the precision of clinical assessments, facilitating earlier diagnoses and potentially improving treatment outcomes. To date, ten prototypes of the camera have been developed, including a smartphone-compatible model designed as a phone case that connects to the intraoral camera to visualize lesions. The most recent prototype is undergoing final testing and algorithm adjustments before moving forward with manufacturing considerations.

“Quite simply, my goal is to improve oral cancer outcomes, because it’s the only major cancer whose outcomes are still getting worse,” said Dr. Petra Wilder-Smith, the director of dentistry at UC Irvine’s Beckman Laser Institute & Medical Clinic, who developed the intraoral camera in collaboration with the University of Arizona’s Wyant College of Optical Sciences.

